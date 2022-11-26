Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of hits including ‘Fame,’ dies at 63

Irene Cara, the American singer and actress best known for the title tracks of the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance,” has died, her publicist announced Saturday.
Cara won an Oscar for best original song and two Grammys, for best female pop vocal performance and original score for a motion picture, for the song “Flashdance… What a Feeling.”
This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh— Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022