Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of hits including ‘Fame,’ dies at 63

By
Updated November 26, 2022 at 9:24 a.m. EST|Published November 26, 2022 at 9:04 a.m. EST
Irene Cara and Keith Forsey (center), best original song winners at the 56th Annual Academy Awards show for "Flashdance... What a Feeling," backstage with presenters Jennifer Beals and Matthew Broderick on April 9, 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images)

Irene Cara, the American singer and actress best known for the title tracks of the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance,” has died, her publicist announced Saturday.

“I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news,” publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the performer’s Twitter account.

Cara died at her home in Florida, her publicist said in a statement on her website, adding that the cause of death was currently unknown. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” she added.

Cara won an Oscar for best original song and two Grammys, for best female pop vocal performance and original score for a motion picture, for the song “Flashdance… What a Feeling.”

