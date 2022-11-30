Five years after #MeToo, Black survivors mobilize for themselves From left, Carmen LoBue, Drew Dixon and Kaia Naadira. (Nikk Rich for The Washington Post; Lelanie Foster for The Washington Post; Kaia Naadira)

Long before the phrase ignited a global reckoning, Kaia Naadira had already recognized the power of “me, too.” As Naadira grew up, those words reverberated through their childhood home in Selma, Ala., where their mother, activist Tarana Burke, founded the movement in 2006 to support Black and Brown women and girls who had survived sexual violence.

“Even before this moment, the work was so impactful in our community,” said Naadira, now 25. “There were so many girls in our community who didn’t have a language for things that they were going through and had no place to talk about what they were going through.”

This fall marks five years since #MeToo exploded into a worldwide movement of solidarity, revealing the breadth of sexual harassment and assault stories around the world. But while the movement was started largely for them, many Black survivors felt sidelined in the media’s coverage. They marked this year’s anniversary, they said, with activism, resilience and frustration.

Some are still redefining or rebuilding their personal and professional lives after coming forward. They have learned to build communities and support systems on their own.

That included Naadira, who struggled through their own trauma after they were raped at a college party in 2015. Naadira said they felt triggered by that experience as they joined Burke for #MeToo events around the country. “I reached a point where I couldn’t handle it anymore,” Naadira said.

Out of “pure desperation and hope,” Naadira confided in their mom, who they said “helped me to express myself in ways that wouldn’t hurt me.” One of those outlets was writing. Naadira’s essay about rewriting trauma was published in Burke’s book “You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience” last year. Naadira also wrote a blog for Me Too International, recounting their journey after their assault.

“That was so liberating for me,” they said. “To take the time and actually have my own space to … tell this story, it meant a whole lot.”

American history traces a long legacy of testimony and activism from Black women about sexual violence, reaching as far back as the 1800s. But the challenges for them to be heard, believed and supported remain. That includes financial challenges for Black-led advocacy groups, activists say.

“There are so few funders that support sexual violence groups and even fewer who think about and focus on the communities that experience sexual violence the most,” said Dani Ayers, CEO of Me Too International.

Black women and girls face a disproportionate risk of sexual violence, research shows — and structural inequities across health care, education and criminal justice contribute to it.

Amid racial justice protests in 2020, money poured into Black-led organizations, but “we did not see any money move to organizations like ours that fight for the healing and liberation of Black survivors,” Ayers said. “We didn’t see a dollar during that momentous moment.”

The way Drew Dixon, 52, sees it, “the cavalry never came for Black women in the #MeToo movement.”

Dixon, a record producer, television producer and writer, joined several women in 2017 in publicly accusing hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of rape. She also accused record executive L.A. Reid of harassment. Simmons has repeatedly denied all allegations; Reid, in a statement at the time to the New York Times, apologized if his words were “misinterpreted.”

Dixon’s story, she said, echoes a larger trend in how Black cultural leaders are often shielded against prosecution and the lengths Black people long have had to take to be believed. It’s an issue she first observed during Anita Hill’s 1991 testimony against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. “Living through that when I was a senior at Stanford is part of why I didn’t come forward when I was raped three years later,” Dixon said.

She sees “almost no progress” since, she said, pointing to the case of R&B singer R. Kelly. It took decades of accusations, a Lifetime docuseries and a viral hashtag before Kelly faced and was convicted of charges of child pornography, child sex abuse, sex trafficking and racketeering in two federal trials over the past year.

“So many Black women and girls, I think, have been watching the way this has unfolded,” Dixon said. “And I worry that there’s been a chilling message sent that, at the end of the day, the Black community will choose the race over the rape victim, and that is heartbreaking.”

According to the National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community, for every Black woman who reports a rape, at least 15 other Black women do not report their abuse. Among the reasons, experts say, is a fear that accusers will be blamed.

“If they go public with anything that’s happened to them, they fear retaliation from the perpetrator,” said Kaila Story, an associate professor in Pan-African studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at the University of Louisville. “They fear retaliation from even the school, from law enforcement. They don’t trust these mechanisms to bring them justice and accountability.”

It’s a reality that turned Dixon into a survivor-activist, she said, as her story garnered widespread attention. But she acknowledges that, unlike her, “most of us don’t get to be the subject of a documentary on HBO Max; most of us don’t get our story told in the New York Times,” she said. “So we’re left trying to be heard and seen in our family, or on a social media post, or in a school, or a church … or another environment.”

Carmen LoBue, a filmmaker in their early 30s, also felt unsupported after an experience with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

In 2015, LoBue started working as a server at a trendy bar-eatery in New York City. The tips were great, they said, but they had also hoped it would be an environment welcoming to queer people like them. “I wanted to work in a diverse setting that would offer you freedom to be yourself,” LoBue said.

Instead, they felt their nonbinary identity made them a target, and in a toxic workplace environment, they experienced months of sexual harassment from their supervisor, they said. “Being myself and being out — I didn’t think that that was going to lead to me being objectified and sort of hypersexualized in a way that I know is possible now,” LoBue said.

LoBue reported the behavior and was fired shortly after, they said. That experience, they added, ultimately drove them out of the restaurant industry.

But it led to a new path. Over the next few years, LoBue set out to make a documentary examining the various forms of harassment marginalized groups face. The project introduced them to different movement spaces and prominent survivor-activists, they said.

It also helped LoBue find “a network of Black queers and Black women,” they said, to talk safely about sexual trauma and mental health. “I feel like the conversations that I’ve been having within the community have been more focused on healing and solidarity and acceptance in a way that we didn’t before,” they said.

Still, LoBue feels that progress has been slow going in how others show up for the most vulnerable communities, particularly amid an uptick in violence against the LGBTQ community. “I no longer trust or am as open to trusting, at all, communities outside of mine to offer support and help,” they said. “I look at the news and I see all of these Black women, I see all of these trans people being killed, and … it’s exhausting.”

Naadira expressed similar concerns about racialized and gender-based violence, and about how their nonbinary identity puts them at increased risk, too.

“It’s been really hard to feel safe lately,” Naadira said. “There is a sort of trickle-down that can happen from a very simple interaction that I have to think about all the time.”

In response to heightened threats today, Naadira has found new sources of support and community, turning to therapy, meditation and their partner, who is Black, queer and trans.

“We talk a lot about what it looks like for us to navigate that safely and what it feels like to have each other’s backs through that,” Naadira said. “So there’s little ways that I’ve sort of set up my life so that I can just continue to function despite and in spite of everything.” It’s a foundation of support Naadira credits to their upbringing in activism. “It taught me from a very early age what community meant, what it meant to be a community with people, and what it meant to show up and give your part to the community,” they said.

Community is also, in the end, what brought Dixon back to her music career.

She had left the industry as a rising executive in the early aughts, she said, feeling “exiled” by her experiences with Simmons and Reid. But in 2018, as #MeToo ramped up, Dixon returned. She still had her doubts about support in the Black community, but she found — to her “really big surprise” — “a tiny little island of really amazing people who want to see me do my thing again.”

Now, she said, she’s finding herself again, too.

“I’m stronger today than I was five years ago. I’m freer today than I was five years ago. I’ve unlocked parts of myself that I think I lost when I was raped at 24,” Dixon said. “I think in burying the pain, I also divorced myself from the confidence, the swagger, the creativity that led me to New York in 1992 to make rap records in the first place.

“All of these years later, I feel like I’m finally integrating all the shattered parts of myself.”

