Guests at Macron state dinner include Colbert, Louis-Dreyfus

The complete list of expected guests as provided by the White House for Thursday’s state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron Roger Altman and Jurate Kazickas Mark Angelson and Marilyn Angelson Bernard Arnault and Hélène Marie Mercier Arnault

Delphine Arnault

Lloyd Austin, secretary of Defense, and Charlene Austin

Stewart Bainum and Sandra Bainum

Michael Barnicle and Anne Finucane

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad

Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services, and Carolina Reyes

Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director, and David Kieve

John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, and Donna F. Edwards

Valerie Biden Owens and Jack Owens

Ashley Biden and Elysia Bevan

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden

Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state, and Evan Ryan

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Hannah Carter

Emmanuel Bonne

Jean-Louis Bourlanges

David G. Bradley and Katherine Bradley

Rosalind Brewer and John Brewer

Stephen G. Breyer, former Supreme Court justice, and Joanna Breyer

Tristan Bromet

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough

Pete Buttigieg, secretary of Transportation, and Chasten Buttigieg

David Calhoun and Devon Calhoun

Christian Cambon

Denise Campbell Bauer, U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco, and Steven Bauer

Miguel Cardona, secretary of Education, and Marissa Cardona

John C. Carney Jr., governor of Delaware, and Tracey Quillen Carney

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) and Martha Carper

Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Virginia Newman

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Elizabeth McCandless

Catherine Colonna

Thomas Conway and Carol Murphy

Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and Ann Coons

Tatiana Copeland and Gerret Copeland

Christian Dargnat

Eric Dean and Judith Dean

Brian Deese and Adeline Deese

Mary Quinn Delaney and Wayne Jordan

Laurence des Cars

Karen Donfried and Alan Untereiner

Michael Duggan and Sonia Hassan

Blair Effron and Cheryl Effron

Philippe Errera

Philippe Étienne, French ambassador to the United States, and Patricia Étienne

Guillaume Faury and Maria Faury

Christy Ferer

Jonathan Finer and Susan Finer

Walid Fouque

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck

Rufus Gifford, U.S. chief of protocol

Philippe Franc, French chief of protocol

Avram Glazer and Jill Glazer

Philip Gordon and Rachel Gordon

Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy, and John Mulhern

Florent Groberg

Deb Haaland, secretary of the Interior, and Lloyd Sayre

Avril Haines and David Davighi

Maya Harris and Tony West

Vice President Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff

Jamie Harrison and Marie Boyd

Gabriela Hearst and Stephanie Lasnier de Lavalette

Mary Kay Henry and April Verrett

Lina Hidalgo and David James

Amos Hochstein and Julie Ringel

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and Elaine Kamarck

Bonny Jacobs and Jennifer Glenn

Kenneth Jarin and Robin Wiessmann

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, and Elainne Antoine

Bonnie Jenkins and Arielle Pierson

Ashish Jha and Debra Stump

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Marilyn Katzenberg

Edward Kelly and Kathryn Kelly

Joe Kiani and Sarah Kiani

John Scott Kirby and Kathleen Marie Kirby

Ron Klain and Monica Medina

Olivier Knox and Jennifer Lewis

Christopher Korge and Wyn Bradley

Henry Kravis and Marie-Josée Kravis

Arvind Krishna and Sonia Krishna

Ned Lamont, governor of Connecticut, and Annie Lamont

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Derek Bottoms

Matthieu Landon

Mitch Landrieu and Cheryl Landrieu

Thibault Lanxade

Bruno Le Maire

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) and Marcelle Leahy

Sébastien Lecornu

Antoine Lefèvre

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Claude Lelouch

Belkis Leong-Hong and Denise Williams

Christophe Leribault

Ada Limón and Lucas Marquardt

Christian Louboutin

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Charlie Hall

Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security, and Tanya Mayorkas

Terry McAuliffe and Dorothy McAuliffe

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Roberta McCarthy

Rep. Michael T. McCaul (R-Tex.) and Linda McCaul

Virginia McGregor and Robert McGregor

Brian McKeon and Mary King

Jon Meacham and Margaret Keith Meacham

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Ebony Meeks-Laidley

Sanjay Mehrotra and Sangeeta Mehrotra

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Nadine Menendez

Frédéric Michel

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Hollyanne Milley

Emmanuel Moulin

Brian Moynihan and Susan Berry

Henry Muñoz III and Ariana DeBose

Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, and Tammy Murphy

Clarence Nelson II and Grace Nelson

Anne Neuberger and Yehuda Neuberger

Bill Neville and Connie Neville

Jonathan Nez and Phefelia Nez

Xavier Niel

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon and Michael Dillon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Alexandra Pelosi

Judith Pisar and Leah Pisar

John Podesta and Gabriel Podesta

Patrick Pouyanné

Laurene Powell Jobs and Reed Jobs

Samantha Power and Cass Sunstein

Rebecca Pringle and Nathan Pringle III

J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, and Mary Kathryn Pritkzer

Michael Pyle and Chloe Schama

Natacha Rafalski

Gina Raimondo, secretary of Commerce, and Andrew Moffit

Bruce Reed and Bonnie LePard

Dana Remus and Brett Holmgren

Sylvie Retailleau

Steve Ricchetti and Amy Ricchetti

Susan Rice and Ian Cameron

Cedric L. Richmond and Raquel Greenup Richmond

Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho) and Vicki Risch

Charles Rivkin and Susan Tolson

Robin Roberts and Gaila Amber Laign

Julie Rodriguez and James Sherrills

Jean-Philippe Rolland

Maria Rosario Jackson and Ra Joy

Alice Rufo

Catherine Russell and Thomas Donilon

Kurt Russell and Donna Russell

Rodolphe Saadé

Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Hillary Schieve and Devon Reese

Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Jessica Schumer

Jeff Shell and Laura Shell

Wendy Sherman and Bruce Stokes

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Jeffrey Randall

Jon Shirley and Kimberly Richter Shirley

Elizabeth Shuler and Mr. David Herbst

Amanda Sloat and Benjamin Canavan

Bradford Smith and Kathryn Surace-Smith

Alexander Soros and Sarah Margon

Eugene Sperling

Lonnie Stephenson and Dawn Stephenson

Jacob Sullivan and Margaret Goodlander

Katherine Tai and Robert Skidmore

Neera Tanden and Benjamin Edwards

Louisa Terrell and Alan Field

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Lafayette Greenfield II

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Kimberley Thune

Annie Tomasini

Vincent Troiola and Saveria Troiola

Sylvester Turner and Stephanie Nellons-Paige

Victoire Vandeville

Filemon Vela Jr. and Rosemarie Vela

Tom Vilsack, secretary of Agriculture, and Ann Christine Vilsack

Dana Walden and Matt Walden

Marty Walsh, secretary of Labor, and Lorrie Higgins

Rhonda Weingarten and Sharon Kleinbaum

Christopher Weissberg

Tara Westover and Santiago Arau

Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann

Jeffrey Worthe and Kristin Worthe

Lawrence Yanovitch

Janet L. Yellen, secretary of the Treasury, and George Akerlof

David Zaslav and Pam Zaslav

Florian Zeller

Jeffrey Zients and Mary Zients

