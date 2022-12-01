Guests at Macron state dinner include Colbert, Louis-Dreyfus

The complete list of expected guests as provided by the White House for Thursday’s state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron.
Delphine Arnault
Lloyd Austin, secretary of Defense, and Charlene Austin
Stewart Bainum and Sandra Bainum
Michael Barnicle and Anne Finucane
Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services, and Carolina Reyes
Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director, and David Kieve
John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, and Donna F. Edwards
Valerie Biden Owens and Jack Owens
Ashley Biden and Elysia Bevan
Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden
Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state, and Evan Ryan
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Hannah Carter
Emmanuel Bonne
Jean-Louis Bourlanges
David G. Bradley and Katherine Bradley
Rosalind Brewer and John Brewer
Stephen G. Breyer, former Supreme Court justice, and Joanna Breyer
Tristan Bromet
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough
Pete Buttigieg, secretary of Transportation, and Chasten Buttigieg
David Calhoun and Devon Calhoun
Christian Cambon
Denise Campbell Bauer, U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco, and Steven Bauer
Miguel Cardona, secretary of Education, and Marissa Cardona
John C. Carney Jr., governor of Delaware, and Tracey Quillen Carney
Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) and Martha Carper
Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Virginia Newman
Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Elizabeth McCandless
Catherine Colonna
Thomas Conway and Carol Murphy
Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson
Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and Ann Coons
Tatiana Copeland and Gerret Copeland
Christian Dargnat
Eric Dean and Judith Dean
Brian Deese and Adeline Deese
Mary Quinn Delaney and Wayne Jordan
Laurence des Cars
Karen Donfried and Alan Untereiner
Michael Duggan and Sonia Hassan
Blair Effron and Cheryl Effron
Philippe Errera
Philippe Étienne, French ambassador to the United States, and Patricia Étienne
Guillaume Faury and Maria Faury
Christy Ferer
Jonathan Finer and Susan Finer
Walid Fouque
Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck
Rufus Gifford, U.S. chief of protocol
Philippe Franc, French chief of protocol
Avram Glazer and Jill Glazer
Philip Gordon and Rachel Gordon
Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy, and John Mulhern
Florent Groberg
Deb Haaland, secretary of the Interior, and Lloyd Sayre
Avril Haines and David Davighi
Maya Harris and Tony West
Vice President Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Jamie Harrison and Marie Boyd
Gabriela Hearst and Stephanie Lasnier de Lavalette
Mary Kay Henry and April Verrett
Lina Hidalgo and David James
Amos Hochstein and Julie Ringel
Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and Elaine Kamarck
Bonny Jacobs and Jennifer Glenn
Kenneth Jarin and Robin Wiessmann
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, and Elainne Antoine
Bonnie Jenkins and Arielle Pierson
Ashish Jha and Debra Stump
Jeffrey Katzenberg and Marilyn Katzenberg
Edward Kelly and Kathryn Kelly
Joe Kiani and Sarah Kiani
John Scott Kirby and Kathleen Marie Kirby
Ron Klain and Monica Medina
Olivier Knox and Jennifer Lewis
Christopher Korge and Wyn Bradley
Henry Kravis and Marie-Josée Kravis
Arvind Krishna and Sonia Krishna
Ned Lamont, governor of Connecticut, and Annie Lamont
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Derek Bottoms
Matthieu Landon
Mitch Landrieu and Cheryl Landrieu
Thibault Lanxade
Bruno Le Maire
Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) and Marcelle Leahy
Sébastien Lecornu
Antoine Lefèvre
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Claude Lelouch
Belkis Leong-Hong and Denise Williams
Christophe Leribault
Ada Limón and Lucas Marquardt
Christian Louboutin
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Charlie Hall
Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi
Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security, and Tanya Mayorkas
Terry McAuliffe and Dorothy McAuliffe
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Roberta McCarthy
Rep. Michael T. McCaul (R-Tex.) and Linda McCaul
Virginia McGregor and Robert McGregor
Brian McKeon and Mary King
Jon Meacham and Margaret Keith Meacham
Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Ebony Meeks-Laidley
Sanjay Mehrotra and Sangeeta Mehrotra
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Nadine Menendez
Frédéric Michel
Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Hollyanne Milley
Emmanuel Moulin
Brian Moynihan and Susan Berry
Henry Muñoz III and Ariana DeBose
Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, and Tammy Murphy
Clarence Nelson II and Grace Nelson
Anne Neuberger and Yehuda Neuberger
Bill Neville and Connie Neville
Jonathan Nez and Phefelia Nez
Xavier Niel
Jennifer O’Malley Dillon and Michael Dillon
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Alexandra Pelosi
Judith Pisar and Leah Pisar
John Podesta and Gabriel Podesta
Patrick Pouyanné
Laurene Powell Jobs and Reed Jobs
Samantha Power and Cass Sunstein
Rebecca Pringle and Nathan Pringle III
J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, and Mary Kathryn Pritkzer
Michael Pyle and Chloe Schama
Natacha Rafalski
Gina Raimondo, secretary of Commerce, and Andrew Moffit
Bruce Reed and Bonnie LePard
Dana Remus and Brett Holmgren
Sylvie Retailleau
Steve Ricchetti and Amy Ricchetti
Susan Rice and Ian Cameron
Cedric L. Richmond and Raquel Greenup Richmond
Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho) and Vicki Risch
Charles Rivkin and Susan Tolson
Robin Roberts and Gaila Amber Laign
Julie Rodriguez and James Sherrills
Jean-Philippe Rolland
Maria Rosario Jackson and Ra Joy
Alice Rufo
Catherine Russell and Thomas Donilon
Kurt Russell and Donna Russell
Rodolphe Saadé
Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)
Hillary Schieve and Devon Reese
Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Jessica Schumer
Jeff Shell and Laura Shell
Wendy Sherman and Bruce Stokes
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Jeffrey Randall
Jon Shirley and Kimberly Richter Shirley
Elizabeth Shuler and Mr. David Herbst
Amanda Sloat and Benjamin Canavan
Bradford Smith and Kathryn Surace-Smith
Alexander Soros and Sarah Margon
Eugene Sperling
Lonnie Stephenson and Dawn Stephenson
Jacob Sullivan and Margaret Goodlander
Katherine Tai and Robert Skidmore
Neera Tanden and Benjamin Edwards
Louisa Terrell and Alan Field
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Lafayette Greenfield II
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Kimberley Thune
Annie Tomasini
Vincent Troiola and Saveria Troiola
Sylvester Turner and Stephanie Nellons-Paige
Victoire Vandeville
Filemon Vela Jr. and Rosemarie Vela
Tom Vilsack, secretary of Agriculture, and Ann Christine Vilsack
Dana Walden and Matt Walden
Marty Walsh, secretary of Labor, and Lorrie Higgins
Rhonda Weingarten and Sharon Kleinbaum
Christopher Weissberg
Tara Westover and Santiago Arau
Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann
Jeffrey Worthe and Kristin Worthe
Lawrence Yanovitch
Janet L. Yellen, secretary of the Treasury, and George Akerlof
David Zaslav and Pam Zaslav
Florian Zeller
Jeffrey Zients and Mary Zients