Bishakh Som

Liza: Was there a moment when you noticed you were drawing cartoons as a woman?

Bishakh: I guess there are two ways to answer that. One is to say that didn’t happen until much later on in my life when I came out as trans in my late 40s. The other answer is to say that was always the case, and that I was unconscious of it. I would say 90 percent of the protagonists in my stories were always women. I always wrote from a woman’s point of view, and I find it very difficult to write from a man’s point of view. So in that sense, I would say that’s always been true, and I just didn’t know it explicitly.

Liza: So you were drawing since you were young and drawing comics and then in your 40s, when you became a woman, was there a point where you said to yourself, “Oh, I’m drawing cartoons as a woman?” I mean, you started noticing what you just described to me, but you also noticed how you could maybe use the cartoons in a different way?

Bishakh: I am not sure that I became a woman so much as I unearthed and made explicit, who I am. That is to say: I’ve always been this way. It’s just a question of how people characterize me and the words I use to describe myself. All of that has to do with language, how language connects to perception, and how perception connects to the way one is received and treated in the world. So when I did come out, I said to myself, “Well, I finally know who I am, who I’ve been all this time. I just didn’t have the words to describe who I was.” Then certainly I could say to myself that I was drawing as a woman. But that’s something that was unearthed. It wasn’t a process of transformation. I think it was excavated.

That has affected my work quite a bit in the sense that certain things, which were below the surface, came bubbling up. And now the themes in my work are a lot more explicit in terms of their specificity to gender and trans issues and to queerness. Now they’re a lot more in your face, let’s say. And a lot less coy.

Liza: Do you think drawing cartoons was instrumental in your coming out? Did it help you?

Bishakh: Absolutely. One hundred percent. And that’s made manifest in my graphic memoir “Spellbound,” which I started writing before I came out. The character that I used to represent myself is a cisgender woman who basically plays me or is my ambassador. That strategy is something I never considered to be unusual. Before I came out, it was very natural to me. I’d always been writing female characters and protagonists. So it wasn’t a big leap of the imagination to have one of my characters play me. Then in the process of writing and drawing that book, the connection became much more real and started to mean a lot more than I thought it did.

The weight of that became heavier and heavier. The meaning and ramifications of that were made much more clear to me. It wasn’t just a whim or something I did because I felt like it; there was a connection there with my gender and who I am. Drawing myself in a certain way was absolutely instrumental in focusing my gender and making it much, much more three-dimensional and real. So thank goodness for art (laughter).

Liza: I’m just fascinated with the intersection of women drawing bodies: women drawing their own bodies and women drawing other women’s bodies, how it’s changed over the past couple of centuries.

Liza: Do you identify as a feminist?

Bishakh: Yes. The intersectionality of feminism wasn’t made evident to me until much later in life, when I came out and started to meet other queer folks. It was certainly not until I met other trans women who basically ushered me into this world of feminism, which sounds slightly ridiculous. I feel slightly cheated, that I didn’t know about all these things until I was much older. But you know, better late than never.

Liza: Talk to me about your single panel work.

Bishakh: I’ve tried to bring some issues of gender into my work into the New Yorker style and my single panel work. But a lot of it did not make it past the editor’s desk, and now I think I sort of tailor my stuff. I’ve tried to touch on trans issues within a single panel, but it’s quite difficult to do, because we’re at a point, culturally and historically, where it’s not quite funny yet. Trans people are the joke. I think we have to evolve a lot more profoundly in terms of culture for there to be a point where we can laugh about some of these issues, but I don’t think we’re there yet. One of the first pieces I sold to the New Yorker online was called “Misgendering,” and it was aimed at cis and straight people. It was a way to explain how misgendering can feel to a trans person. It played well, because I think it was tailored to a specific audience — certainly not to a trans audience. As I keep doing more New Yorker style stuff, I think there’s going to be ways for me to find a way to address trans issues and more gender based issues in that format.

Liza: I’ve heard Black folks say for decades that they’re tired of being the ones that have to explain to White people what it’s like being a Black person. That’s what you have to do with being trans: You’re just constantly having to hold our hands and walk us through this. Maybe you can do it with humor. I hope you can.