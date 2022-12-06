What is ‘goblin mode,’ anyway? It’s Oxford’s 2022 Word of the Year.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s a fitting word (okay, two words) for the current moment, even if it may be unfamiliar to all but the extremely online, according to linguist Ben Zimmer, who chairs the New Words Committee of the American Dialect Society.

“It may seem a bit frivolous, but I really think ‘goblin mode’ speaks to the times and the zeitgeist — and it’s certainly a 2022 expression,” Zimmer said during Oxford’s video launch event last month introducing the candidates for word of the year.

The word of the year is drawn from data analysis of Oxford’s vast language corpus — large bodies of tagged, electronic text — that are regularly updated with new English words drawn from all around the world. Oxford’s lexicologists study the compilation to analyze trends and pull a list of data-driven candidates for the word.

This year, “goblin mode” was up against two other words with heavy associations with online life, runners-up “metaverse” and the hashtag “#IStandWith.” In the end, “goblin mode” ran away with 93 percent of the more than 340,000 votes. It proved unstoppable after receiving a helpful nudge from various online communities; PC Gamer even implored readers to “put aside our petty differences and vote for ‘goblin mode’ over ‘metaverse’ as the Oxford Word of the Year.”

“Goblin mode” resonated with those feeling “a little overwhelmed at this point,” Oxford Languages president Casper Grathwohl said in a statement announcing the Word of the Year.

“People are embracing their inner goblin, and voters choosing ‘goblin mode’ as the Word of the Year tells us the concept is likely here to stay,” Grathwohl said.

The inclusion of a word that captures the spirit of rejecting norms and performative style was especially pertinent in a year that had no shortage of change when it came to the global climate, international politics or bodily rights, Oxford’s experts said. The whole point of the word of the year, they said, is to reflect “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations” of the past 12 months.

Other changes emerged in the way many people resumed pre-pandemic routines — such as returning to the office — but not in quite the same way as they had before. Katherine Martin, product director at Oxford Languages who works on the New Words team, said during last month’s launch that Oxford’s team was inspired to rethink its word of the year selection and put it up to a public vote for the first time.

“After a year like this, with so much change, it felt wrong to keep the same old approach to our word of the year,” Martin said.

Interest in all three word of the year finalists peaked early in 2022, with Oxford Language data showing “metaverse” had few mentions until November 2021, shortly after Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced users to the company’s virtual reality environment. The term peaked in February 2022 before receding.

“#IStandWith,” which had been around since at least 2009, surged in use in 2022, particularly in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The word showed up most often as #IStandWithUkraine, #StandWithUkraine and variants that showed solidarity for other causes.

“Goblin mode,” meanwhile, didn’t come out of nowhere; it appeared on Twitter at least as early as 2009, according to Zimmer, the linguist. “Goblin mode” has a precursor in “beast mode,” a reference to the ’90s-era “Beast Wars: Transformers” cartoon where the robots could shift into “beast mode.”

Interest in “goblin mode” spiked in February when a viral tweet featured the word in a fake headline (purportedly written to show how easy it is to spread fake news online) about the short-lived romance between actor Julia Fox and the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. “Julia Fox opened up about her ‘difficult’ relationship with Kanye West ‘He didn’t like when I went goblin mode,’” the doctored headline read.

(Fox clarified on her Instagram at the time, “Just for the record. I have never used the term ‘goblin mode.’”)

Zimmer said after the viral tweet, people, at least on social media, latched onto the word.

“Of course that is not always a reflection of the way that language is used elsewhere but these days it’s often a very good barometer,” he said.

Words of the year selected by other dictionaries showed what else people were searching for when not in goblin mode. Merriam-Webster crowned “gaslighting” — “The act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage” — as its word of the year, while U.K.-based Collins Dictionary chose “permacrisis,” defined as “an extended period of instability and insecurity” and said “sums up quite succinctly just how truly awful 2022 has been for so many people.”

Oxford’s previous word of the year picks include last year’s winner, “vax,” and “climate emergency” from 2019.

