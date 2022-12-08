Celine Dion shares diagnosis of incurable disorder, stiff-person syndrome

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Celine Dion announced that she was diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological condition known as stiff-person syndrome, and that she will cancel or postpone dozens of shows in her “Courage World Tour.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In an emotional, 5-minute-long Instagram video posted Thursday, Dion, 54, told fans: “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome,” she continued.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Because of her diagnosis, the singer said she “won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

Stiff-person syndrome, or SPS, is a neurological and autoimmune disorder that causes muscles to stiffen progressively, causing painful and debilitating spasms. In more extreme forms, it can prevent people from walking or going about their day-to-day lives.

It is not curable, but symptoms can be managed and alleviated through medication.

Experts don’t know what causes SPS, which affects women more than men, according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

In her video, Dion expressed optimism that she would get better and be able to return to the stage. “But I have to admit: It’s been a struggle,” she said, adding: “I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.”

The website for Dion’s “Courage World Tour” announced on Thursday that all shows scheduled between May and July 2023 were canceled, while all shows initially scheduled between February and April 2023 were rescheduled to 2024.

All shows set to take place between August and October of next year “remain as scheduled,” it said.

