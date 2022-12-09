A disabled woman got a note shaming her yard. Neighbors stepped in to help.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kristene Whitehouse returned from an early evening stroll with her dog and saw an envelope addressed “To Home Owner” in her mailbox. “Clean up your yard leaves!!” read the handwritten note. “They blow all around.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The word “around” was underlined several times for emphasis. Whitehouse stood in front of her home, where she lives alone in the Boston suburb of Billerica, staring at the note.

“I felt very small, very demeaned and very powerless,” said Whitehouse, 53, who was born with several missing fingers, as well as vision and hearing problems. She is also on a fixed income.

She has struggled to keep her half-acre yard tidy, and that very day, in fact, had managed to rake and fill up three bags of leaves by herself.

“I almost felt like going back out and emptying my bags, but I didn’t want to put myself at their level,” said Whitehouse, who has lived in her home and owned it for 17 years.

Instead, after reading the note on Nov. 28, Whitehouse turned to a Facebook group called Billerica Residents and vented, also including a photo of the note:

“I debated whether I should post this or not. This is not the first such letter I’ve received over the years nor will it be the last.

“Thank you to the Billerica Resident, most likely a neighbor, who felt called upon to leave me such an addressed envelope and note. I am disabled and on a fixed income. I cannot physically do all the yardwork and I cannot afford to hire anyone. I will not apologize. I deserve to live here as much as the next person. You make it so I don’t even feel like trying to care about the yard anymore. Merry Christmas.”

Neighbors immediately responded.

“Whoever wrote you that note is a petty little coward,” one woman commented on the Facebook post.

“Lots of people can’t get to their leaves for dozens of reasons, none of which are, ‘I hate my neighbors and want them to suffer,’ ” another neighbor wrote.

Cheryl Wesinger, who lives on the same street as Whitehouse in the Pinehurst neighborhood, saw Whitehouse’s post and went right over the next day with a rake and lawn mower.

“I didn’t even tell her; I just went over there and started raking,” said Wesinger, 61.

Whitehouse spotted her neighbor in her yard and was startled.

“How long have you been here?” Wesinger recalled Whitehouse asking her. Wesinger replied: “For a while, but don’t worry about it.”

“She obviously needed the help,” said Wesinger, explaining that she was upset someone left such a note for Whitehouse.

Wesinger filled up about 10 bags of leaves, and she intended to return the next few days to do more yard work, but a family member got sick, derailing her plans.

Wesinger contacted Mary Leach, who runs another Facebook group called Beautify Billerica. Leach spread the word about Whitehouse’s plight, and that weekend, about a dozen people — men, women and children — came to her house to do a cleanup with rakes, leaf blowers and bags.

They filled 79 bags with leaves that had fallen from Whitehouse’s trees — about eight of them, both oaks and maples. The neighbors also trimmed Whitehouse’s hedges.

“Neighbors stepped up. I had every faith that somebody was going to,” Wesinger said. “It was just so nice that people were reaching out and offering to help.”

Whitehouse said she is so touched by what her neighbors did for her.

“The response was phenomenal,” Whitehouse said. “I can’t be more grateful.”

“It was mind-blowing,” she added. “It was awe-striking.”

Whitehouse said an anonymous person has left mean-spirited notes in recent years for several people whose homes and yards are not up to that person’s standards. Whitehouse herself got another one back in 2015 with a similar shaming message.

Leach, who also lives on the same street, said she was furious when she read about the note to Whitehouse.

“First, my heart sank, and second, my blood started boiling,” Leach said. “It made me very upset and angry because that’s really not what Billerica is. It doesn’t represent well what the people of our town are really like.”

“I felt like if people really knew [Whitehouse], they wouldn’t leave a note like that,” Leach said.

The Beautify Billerica group, which has more than 800 members, hosts a regular “Power Hour” cleanup event — usually trash pickup in a public place. The project at Whitehouse’s place on Sunday took about two hours.

Both Leach and Whitehouse said humiliating a neighbor whose property needs upkeep is never okay.

“The person who left this note maybe forgot their compassion for a moment,” Leach said. “It was just sad. I felt sad for the person who left the note, too.”

Then she offered that person some advice: “Think about what you can do to help.”

