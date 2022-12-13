Their flight was canceled, so 13 strangers got in a van and drove 652 miles

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alanah Story was headed home to Knoxville, Tenn., after a family vacation in Orlando when she and other passengers waiting to board Frontier Airlines Flight 1222 received some bad news: Their flight had been canceled and there wouldn’t be another flight to Knoxville for 48 hours. Story said a customer service agent told them it was because of a staffing issue.

Story, 23, was traveling with her mom and her godmother that evening, Dec. 4, and said that she initially thought there were worse things than spending two more days lounging and drinking margaritas at a hotel pool in Florida. But her mom wanted to get home.

So did lots of other passengers.

One of them, Amy Sadd, shouted out, “If anyone wants to go in on renting a bus or a van, come over!” Story recalled. She and her family hurried over with nine other passengers.

In all, 13 strangers decided to chip in $60 each to rent a 15-passenger van from Hertz, then drive through the night for more than 10 hours to Knoxville in eastern Tennessee.

Before they piled in at around 10 p.m., Story posted a short video on TikTok with comments from everyone in the group. Most of them seemed excited about the idea of taking a road trip with people they’d only met just minutes before.

“We’re going to do planes, trains, trucks and automobiles — we’re going to get us where we’re going tonight!” Sadd, 54, said in the video.

“I’m the Farm Babe from Florida, and I’m the keynote speaker [at a convention] in Knoxville on Tuesday,” said another passenger, Michelle Miller, 40. “So we’re going to go and I’m going to make my speech.”

“They canceled our flight, but you know what? I don’t argue,” said Carlos Cordero, explaining he was on his way to Knoxville with his fiancee and her daughter for a campus tour at the University of Tennessee.

“We’re renting a van and we’re headed out there!” he said.

Cordero took the wheel, noting that he was “the number one driver,” and as they headed north on the interstate, Story noticed that her video was quickly racking up views.

“It was crazy — we could hardly keep up with it,” she said. “It seemed like the whole world wanted to track our trip.”

That two-minute video and several updates have now been viewed about 5 million times, Story said, noting that they made headlines around the world. They’ve even received calls from people in Hollywood who are interested in the story of how 13 strangers formed a bond on an unplanned road trip in the middle of the night.

During the trip, Cordero did most of the driving and the group stopped only a couple times for bathroom breaks and snacks, said Miller, who is from Gainesville, Fla.

“In the van, we shared what we do for a living and talked about our aspirations, but we mostly discussed all of the comments that were showing up on Alanah’s TikTok post,” she said. “People are hungry for goodness and were happy to see a feel-good story.”

As “Farm Babe,” Miller travels across the country to help promote the importance of farming, she said. When her flight was canceled, she knew she had to find another way to make it to Knoxville, where she was scheduled to deliver an address at an agricultural event.

“When I saw the long line at Frontier’s customer service desk, I started thinking about other options,” she said. “I asked them to put us on a bus, and they said they’d call a supervisor. But nobody showed up.”

Several days after Story’s videos got traction online, Frontier Airlines issued a statement: “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellation. All customers had the option of waiting for the next available Frontier flight or receiving a full refund.”

Miller said she couldn’t wait for the next flight. And it was impossible to get solid answers because Frontier recently did away with its customer service phone line, she said.

When she heard Sadd call for volunteers to chip in on renting a van, she didn’t hesitate to raise her hand.

“Carlos said he’d put the rental on his credit card, so we all gave him $60 through cash or Venmo,” she said. “There were five rows in the van and I sat in the very back.”

Miller said she slept for less than an hour during the 652-mile trip.

“Everyone was getting to know each other,” she said. “One of the passengers, Seth, was a minister, so he talked about religion and God for a little while. And a couple of the guys were farmers, going to the same conference that I was.”

There was no need to turn on the radio, since Amy Sadd kept everyone entertained by shouting out how many views Story’s post was getting, Miller added.

“We were all laughing at the comments and we couldn’t believe the attention it was getting,” she said. “If there was any music, it wasn’t on for more than 30 seconds.”

When they finally pulled into Knoxville around 8:30 a.m., everyone was exhausted but jubilant, Miller said.

“We were grateful to have had the experience of being part of something that brought a lot of smiles to people,” she said. “We’re all different, but we had a great time.”

“When we first set out in the van, I was thinking, ‘I don’t know these people — is this safe?’” Story added. “But we all came together and formed this mutual trust. I’m happy now to call any of them my friends.”

Miller said Sadd offered to host everyone for a reunion sometime at her home in Cozumel, Mexico, and they just might take her up on it.

But this time, they’ll probably leave the van behind and book a flight that hopefully won’t be canceled, she said.

