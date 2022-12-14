Famous for walking barefoot on Legos, he now gives Legos to sick kids

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Russell Cassevah has been obsessed with Legos since he was 4, when his mom let him pick out his first set after a trip to the doctor’s office. As an adult, he took his love of Legos to another level: He broke back-to-back Guinness world records for walking barefoot more than half a mile up and down a path covered with sharp Lego bricks. And last year, he was a part of a five-member team that broke a Guinness world record for trudging two miles barefoot on the small building bricks. (Anyone who has mistakenly stepped on a Lego brick barefoot is wincing now.)

“The first time, Jimmy Fallon made a joke about me on ‘The Tonight Show,’” said Cassevah, 38, who lives in Chesapeake, Va. “He said that I beat every dad walking to the bathroom at night. That made me feel great.”

Walking across uneven and pointed Lego bricks “felt like my feet were on fire,” he said, adding that the soles of his feet would become cut and scraped.

“I’ve never been a quitter, though, when it comes to Legos,” he said. “I blocked out the pain and just kept going.”

After his first world record, Cassevah decided he could use Legos for good: He quit his day job and began traveling the country to deliver free Legos to children’s hospitals through the nonprofit Little Bricks Charity he created. Each year, he uses donations to buy and give away more than $120,000 worth of Lego sets to 29 children’s hospitals nationwide.

Almost a million people on TikTok follow the road trips he makes in his Little Bricks van, and every holiday season, Cassevah puts out a wish list for Lego sets that are most requested by kids in hospitals.

He is hard to miss in his bright mohawk (dyed a different color every month) as he wheels cartloads piled with Lego kits into children’s hospitals. For deliveries that are close to home, Cassevah often brings along his wife, Shannon Wolf, and their daughter, Faith, 9.

“She’s as crazy about Legos as I am, and she loves to help out whenever possible,” he said. “She knows how much kids love to build.”

Cassevah said he was inspired to start Little Bricks in 2019 after he walked on Lego bricks to raise funds for Fairy Bricks, a nonprofit in Britain that gives free brick sets to kids. In 2017, somebody had stolen 2,000 Lego sets from one of the group’s delivery vans.

“After I learned about the Fairy Bricks theft, I did some research about what Legos do for kids in hospitals,” he said. “I knew then I’d found my purpose.”

He was working at the time as a trainer for the Canon USA camera company and decided to use some of his earnings to buy Lego sets and deliver them to children’s hospitals on the weekends.

In 2020, Cassevah said, his life was changed when he met a 1-year-old girl named Tessa who had brain cancer.

“She had the cutest laugh and this little mohawk going down the middle of her head,” he recalled. “When she didn’t make it, it rocked my life. I was devastated.”

Cassevah said that to honor Tessa’s memory, he shaved his head into a mohawk, quit his job and cashed in his retirement savings to focus full time on Little Bricks. His first big delivery was to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk.

One of the hospitals on his tour is the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville, where he visited last month to drop off 240 Lego sets ($6,000 worth) for all age groups.

“Legos are one of our most requested toy items for patients, and a lot of times we can’t keep up with demand and we run out,” said Savannah Sweatman, a child life specialist at the hospital.

“Legos allow kids to just be kids while they’re here, and for Russell to donate so many [sets] to us is exciting and generous,” she said. “He came here with tons of energy and positivity, and everyone could tell he was passionate about what he does at Little Bricks.”

Cassevah also recently completed a road trip to the Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital in Springdale, where he donated $9,000 worth of new Lego sets to young patients.

One of them, Hewitt Kahana, was staying in the hospital for his third chemotherapy treatment when he spotted Cassevah with his blue mohawk haircut, sitting at a table covered with new Lego sets.

Hewitt, 11, has always been a Lego fan, and he had recently finished building a mini Egyptian pyramid at home in Springdale, Ark., in between treatments for a brain tumor.

“I was excited when I saw this guy, because you could tell he really loved Legos — just like me,” he said.

When Cassevah noticed Hewitt’s excitement, he said, he handed him a Lego Galaxy Explorer set and asked if he could help him to build it.

Hewitt enthusiastically said yes.

“He was really cool, and building Legos with him made me feel happy,” he said. “It was fun to look at what I’d created with him and know that I did that. Plus, I got to take the Legos home.”

“You could tell that Russell really cared about the kids and was there to bring smiles and encouragement,” added Hewitt’s mom, Christen Sluyter, 32. “It was wonderful to watch him and Hewitt building and laughing.”

Cassevah said the memory of Hewitt’s smile stayed with him as he drove about 14 hours home to Virginia.

“When I build with kids, my goal is to create fun memories and give them a voice and let them talk,” he said. “Hewitt is articulate, and he knew so much about what he was going through. You could also tell that Legos were his escape and joy.”

“More than anything, we laughed and had fun,” Cassevah added. “Hewitt knew a lot about the bricks and even taught me a few things.”

“My time with him reinforced my feeling that I’m on the right path,” he said.

