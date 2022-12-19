Wanna see E.T.’s skeleton? It just sold for $2.6 million.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Someone has just purchased the beginnings of an incredible holiday gift or a very expensive jump scare. An auction house has sold for $2.56 million the still-working original mechatronic filming model used to bring E.T. to life in Steven Spielberg’s classic 1982 film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Julien’s Auctions, based in Beverly Hills, Calif., sold the item Sunday as part of its tw0-day “Icons and Idols: Hollywood” auction, Julien’s executive director, Martin Nolan, told The Washington Post on Monday.

Even if you were predisposed to think E.T. was cute, just a heads-up from Nolan: “The skin has sort of disintegrated.”

Think of the mechatronic as E.T.’s skeleton, which is as terrifying as it sounds. The auction listing explains that there are 85 points of articulation, from his eyes and fingers to his neck and abdomen. Nearly a third of those points are on his face.

The listing quotes Spielberg as having said: “We all kind of regard him as a living breathing organism, he’s a real creature, I think for me, in my experience, he is the eighth wonder of the movie world.”

The mechatronic is as much a feat of engineering as it is art. This was before CGI, so if you wanted a long-necked alien in a bicycle basket, you had to make it. That’s exactly what special effects genius Carlo Rambaldi did.

The system works on a combination of cables connected to electronic and mechanical elements made of the aluminum alloy duralumin, the listing said, and was operated by 12 professional animators. According to the listing, the mechatronic E. T.s cost about $1.5 million to create, a significant chunk of the movie’s estimated $10 million budget. That’s a lot of Reese’s Pieces.

A decade after Rambaldi’s death, his family contacted the auction house about two months ago, Nolan said, to see about selling not only the mechatronic but a maquette (a three-dimensional model of the character that designers use as reference) of E.T. and six sketches of the creature.

He said they shipped the items from Milan to London to Los Angeles for auction. Nolan said it was a smooth process through customs — there wasn’t any checkbox for extra-terrestrial mechanical skeleton on the form.

When asked who placed the winning bid, Nolan said the buyer wished to remain undisclosed. But he did say many museums were interested in the piece. As for the smaller items: The maquette sold for $125,000 and the sketches fetched between about $12,000 and $50,000 each.

Nolan said the Rambaldi family watched the auction from Milan and was happy with the sale.

Rambaldi also worked on “Alien” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” — so if you needed a movie alien in those days, apparently Rambaldi was your guy.

As for E.T.’s unique design, the listing said Spielberg sent Rambaldi photos of poet Carl Sandburg, theoretical physicist Albert Einstein and author Ernest Hemingway to study, saying: “I love their eyes, can we make E.T’s eyes as frivolous, wise and as sad as those three icons?”

Instead, Nolan said Daniela Rambaldi told him that her father used the blue eyes of the family’s Himalayan cat Kika as inspiration. (Spookily enough, Rambaldi a few years later worked on a Stephen King movie named “Cat’s Eye.”)

Rambaldi won one of his three Oscars for his work on “E.T.” His Oscar was presented to him by another one of the most animated faces in Hollywood: Eddie Murphy. Rambaldi’s award was one of the four Oscars the movie netted.

Apparently the film’s 7-year-old co-star Drew Barrymore was also captivated by E.T. She thought the alien was real and would bring him lunch, Barrymore said on her talk show in October to commemorate 40 years since the film’s release.

In Sunday’s auction, the winning bidder also got a DVD of the movie and an NFT of Daniela Rambaldi narrating a 360-degree digital animated representation of the mechatronic.

E.T. deserves a special display considering the history and price, but it may be best to avoid putting him in any windows or around tight corners so as to avoid an otherworldly scare.

