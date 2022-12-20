King Charles III becomes second Monarch to appear on English money

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England on Tuesday revealed its design for a new bank note featuring the face of King Charles III. Notes showing the king will start circulating by the middle of 2024, the Bank of England said in a news release. The bills featuring Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender, meaning the public will use money featuring the queen and her son.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after a seven-decade reign, had been the only British monarch to be featured on a bank note, according to Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England. The bank didn’t have permission to use a monarch’s face until a few years into the queen’s reign.

The United Kingdom Treasury gave the bank permission in 1956 to use the Queen’s portrait in a new series of notes, according to the bank’s website. It wasn’t until 1960 that her grace’s face first graced a bill, which was a 1 pound note. It was followed by a 10 shilling note the next year.

As with everything royal, people had opinions. The queen was shown wearing the Diamond Diadem and a stern expression in her portrait.

“It was a formal, regal image, and was criticised for being a severe and unrealistic likeness,” according to the bank’s website. People found the portrait used on a redesigned 5 pound note in 1963 and a 10 pound in 1964 much more natural.

After other designs, the bank has used the same portrait of the queen on its notes since 1990, according to the website. She was 64 years old when the bank issued money featuring the new portrait. Charles is 74.

“It has become a familiar image,” according to the bank website, “which makes it a useful anti-counterfeiting feature. People can detect changes in pictures of faces, especially well-known ones, much more easily than in other types of pattern. That helps people detect counterfeits with badly copied images.”

The bank even kept the same portrait when it started printing notes on polymer instead of paper in 2016.

The central bank in June announced its intention to remove 14.5 billion British pounds’ worth of paper notes from circulation as it transitions to polymer bills. The moves made Britain the world’s largest economy to use plasticlike bank notes, The Washington Post reported at the time. Polymer notes are not only easier to clean than paper but also harder to counterfeit.

The Bank of England announced that new polymer notes featuring king will be printed in denominations of 5, 10, 20 and 50 pounds.

Possibly looking to avoid criticism his mother faced for previous past bank note portraits, the image unveiled Tuesday shows the king without a crown.

He is facing left in his portrait, which is on purpose.

According to the website of the Royal Household: “From the time of Charles II onwards, a tradition developed of monarchs being represented on the coinage facing in the opposite direction to their immediate predecessor.”

Portraits of English monarchs have been on coins far longer than on bank notes.

The first English king shown on a coin wearing a crown or circlet was Athelstan, who died in 939, according to the Royal Household website.

The portrait of a monarch on money used to matter a lot more before ubiquitous tabloids covered every move and utterance by the royal family.

“For many people, the king’s image on coins was the only likeness of the monarch which they were likely to see in their lifetimes,” according to the Royal website.

The Royal Mint on Dec. 8 released to post offices 4.9 million 50 pence coins bearing the king’s image, according to a news release from the mint — about half of the 9.6 million coins they expect to mint with the king’s visage.

The queen’s face is on 27 billion coins circulating in the United Kingdom, according to the mint.

