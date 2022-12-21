Lionel Messi’s World Cup win becomes most liked Instagram post ever

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the last three days Lionel Messi has beaten France, and an egg. Messi’s Instagram post, celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory over France Sunday, now holds the title of most-liked ever on the platform, with almost 70 million likes, poaching the crown from a simple egg that won the title in 2019 and has just under 58 million likes.

The carousel of images shared by Messi tell the story of Argentina’s World Cup joy — players piling on top of one another as fans erupt around them. In one photo, Messi beams as he holds the golden trophy above his head. In another, he kisses it.

“Champions of the world,” reads the caption of Messi’s record-breaking post.

Messi, 35, scored twice and played a role in another goal during Argentina’s World Cup final against France — a match beamed around the world and described as “completely insane” by Argentine Coach Lionel Scaloni.

The egg, meanwhile, still goes by the username “world record egg” on Instagram — despite losing its award this week.

The account shot to fame in 2019 as part of a social experiment to see if a photo of a speckled egg could generate more likes than Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement which held the title at the time with 18 million likes.

“I thought it would be an interesting experiment to try and beat the record with something as basic as possible,” the person behind the account told The Washington Post at the time. “I guess it’s also a comment on celebrity culture and how fragile and easily cracked it is (pun intended),” they added.

While the egg did not immediately return a request for comment, it appears to have hatched a plan to make a comeback.

The egg acknowledged on its Instagram story Sunday that “@leomessi has taken the crown (for now)” — a concession that was accompanied by the shifty eyes emoji.

The egg then asked people to return to its 2019 photo and to vote in the comments on who the greatest soccer star of all time is — asking users to pick between Messi and Portugal’s Christiano Ronaldo.

