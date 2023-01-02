The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snow plow accident

Updated January 2, 2023 at 5:39 a.m. EST|Published January 2, 2023 at 5:07 a.m. EST
Actor Jeremy Renner in London last year for a screening of the film “Hawkeye.” (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after a “weather-related” accident as he was plowing snow, a representative for the star said.

Renner, 51, is surrounded by his family and “is receiving excellent care,” after the incident that took place Sunday, a representative, Sam Mast, said in an email.

While Mast did not specify where the incident took place, Renner has hailed his cabin in Lake Tahoe as an escape from his intense Hollywood lifestyle. There has been heavy snowfall at the mountain retreat in recent weeks as deadly storms swept the United States.

On social media, many expressed well wishes for the two-time Oscar nominee, who starred in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town,” along with Marvel’s Avengers franchise, in which he played Clint Barton — also known as Hawkeye.

Renner currently features as Mike McLusky in the thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

