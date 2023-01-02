Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snow plow accident

Renner, 51, is surrounded by his family and “is receiving excellent care,” after the incident that took place Sunday, a representative, Sam Mast, said in an email.

Actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after a “weather-related” accident as he was plowing snow, a representative for the star said.

While Mast did not specify where the incident took place, Renner has hailed his cabin in Lake Tahoe as an escape from his intense Hollywood lifestyle. There has been heavy snowfall at the mountain retreat in recent weeks as deadly storms swept the United States.