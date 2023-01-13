Let this reader-created Spotify playlist power you through 2023

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When I can’t seem to find the words I’m trying to speak, I start to sing. It doesn’t matter what lyrics I make up, or if my improvised song has any words at all. As I focus on the music — the melody, the rhythm, the volume — I lose sight of my self-consciousness and let my message flow. In an instant, my writer’s block or brain fart fades, and I can simply exist as I am.

Good music makes the mundane come alive. When I don’t feel like finishing my nighttime routine, I pop in my AirPods and listen to Yebba’s agile riffs, letting the music stir my soul and energize my movements.

The creators of this playlist, readers like you (thank you!), chose these songs because of the similar feeling of euphoria it gave them.

“Whenever I hear these songs, I straighten up more in my posture, [my] eyes narrow in, and [I] radiate confidence, feeling strong with my sense of self and femininity,” writes Samantha Güt from Orlando. It “makes me feel like I can take on anyone and anything.”

Alicia Cutler in Fairfax, Va., loves hearing the songs she chose while she dances, cleans the house or drives.

Advertisement

And Alyce Miller, who lives in El Paso, is a big fan of Queen’s lead singer Freddie Mercury, who she believes is the true “King of Rock-and-Roll.” Her love for Mercury is evident in how much she adores the last song on our playlist.

After you’ve finished reading why these songs are so special, I implore you to listen for yourself here. I hope this playlist powers you through your days, especially the ones when words fail you.

1 “I Am,” by Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli Return to menu I love listening to “I Am” because it’s the best words of affirmations tied into an amazing beat and song. I will play it on the way to the gym, whenever I’m in the car, and even as I go to sleep, I’ll recite the chorus repeatedly. -Samantha Güt, 26, Orlando

2 “Love Me or Hate Me,” by Kelsy Karter & the Heroines Return to menu She’s being her No. 1 fan, and I feel like I can connect with that a lot. It’s a pick-me-up song that has a killer beat to put me back into my “I’m a bad bitch” mood. A reminder that, yeah, I’m not perfect, but I’m working on myself, and that’s pretty damn great. Advertisement -Samantha Güt, 26, Orlando

3 “Devil on my Shoulder,” by Kelsy Karter & the Heroines Return to menu It gives a 2000s rebellious teenager kind of feel, and I feel like that persona is such a fun, kickass way to take on the day-to-day life (and a good gym session)! -Samantha Güt, 26, Orlando

4 “Powerless (Say What You Want),” by Nelly Furtado Return to menu Can I just say how ahead of her time Nelly Furtado was? The lyric, “Now it’s moccasins we sport / We take the culture and contort / Perhaps only to distort what we are hidin’” blows my mind — this was at least a decade before I remember the conversation about cultural appropriation taking root in popular consciousness. Woah, Nelly! -Frances Darwin, 33, Toronto

5 “Makeba,” by Jain Return to menu The song immediately gets me dancing. I just love the beat. It was written as an homage to singer and activist Miriam Makeba. Advertisement -Frances Darwin, 33, Toronto

6 “Ferrari,” by Yemi Alade Return to menu This song is upbeat with some interesting worldly, a.k.a. non-American, elements. -Frances Darwin, 33, Toronto

7 “Just Fine,” by Mary J. Blige Return to menu It’s such a great song. She’s enjoying her life, and any problems you may have with that are your problems. -Kasie Reyes

8 W.I.T.C.H. by Devon Cole Return to menu I don’t use the term empower about, well, most things. However, I’m interpreting this as “songs that make me feel a bit more invincible than usual.” -Alicia Cutler, 55, Fairfax, Va.

9 MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) by BTS Return to menu The song just brings the attitude and swagger with it and lends a feeling of invincibility to something that would otherwise be mundane. We can all use a little imaginary mic dropping in our lives, right? -Alicia Cutler, 55, Fairfax, Va.

10 “Cure for Me,” by Aurora Return to menu What I take from the song is that no one needs to fit into another person’s expectations. Don’t give in to that pressure to “fit in.” It’s advice I’d give a younger person. Plus, it’s quite an infectious song. Advertisement -Alicia Cutler, 55, Fairfax, Va.

11 “Te Ara Tika/The Path,” by Lorde Return to menu It always makes me think “oh yeah” when I hear someone popular sing in a Pacific Islander language. We hear too little of our Native languages as it is. -Alicia Cutler, 55, Fairfax, Va.

12 “Beautiful City,” by Godspell Ensemble Return to menu This song brings me equilibrium and a sense of home. They inspire me to continue fighting for the world I want to see. -Evelyn M., 31, Los Angeles

13 “The Good,” by Cynthia Erivo Return to menu I usually come home from therapy feeling exhausted and beaten down, and this song reminds me that I can see the light and brighter days moving forward because of my hard work. -Evelyn M., 31, Los Angeles

14 “Don’t Stop Me Now,” by Queen Return to menu It’s upbeat, life-affirming and fun to sing along with. All of those (plus, it’s Freddie Mercury!) make it perfect for humming or belting out, and it puts a smile on my face every time I hear it. As a person in a nontraditional marriage, I also identify with Mercury’s bisexuality and open defiance of cultural norms. -Alyce Miller, 60s, El Paso