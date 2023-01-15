Solution to Evan Birnholz’s Jan. 15 crossword, “Backstories”

1A: [Surprise attack] is RAID and the adjacent Across answer at 5A: [Latin phrase following a surprise attack] is ET TU. I hadn’t planned this pairing, but it amused me how the clue for ET TU could call back the previous clue like that. The speaker of 5A is CAESAR at 9D.

40A: [Doctors’ org. located in Jamaica?] is AMA, literally hiding in J ama ica.

80A: ["About this large"] is YEA BIG. A couple of weeks ago I had the answer YEA clued as [About ___ big]. I didn’t know the full phrase would show up so soon afterward.

125A: [Low land?] is FARM. “Low” is a synonym of “moo" here.

ROCKET MAN” by Elton John. I had to shake my head when I realized that song is now over 50 years old. 1D: [1972 hit with the lyric “Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids”] is “” by Elton John. I had to shake my head when I realized that song is now over 50 years old. It still holds up

ARM. A 11D: [Body part where you place a bracer] is. A bracer is one of those arm-guards that you’ll sometimes see people wear as part of costumes and armor at a renaissance faire, or in a medieval-themed film or TV show.

63D: [Game console that had faux wood paneling] is ATARI. For some reason this aspect of the Atari 2600 never struck me as odd when I was younger. That could be because the TV set we owned when I was a kid was an unwieldy box with a wooden frame surrounding it, and it may have been faux wood as well.

100D: [Minor key of “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga] is G SHARP. One of my pet peeves about a lot of crosswords I solve is that clues about musical keys will almost always reference a piece of classical or Romantic music rather than something more modern. There’s nothing inherently wrong with enjoying Mozart or Beethoven or Chopin — I love their music — but I like to put a spin on the typical crossword convention for this type of answer.

108D: [Person who might ironically say “How do you do, fellow kids?”] is ADULT. Just from my own experience, I never said this sentence as a kid and I don’t think there’s any way to say it except in an ironic or snarky way.

123D / 51D: [With 51 Down, host of the politics podcast “The Majority Report”] is SAM / SEDER. I’ve watched many clips of “The Majority Report” on YouTube over the past two or three years, so it felt neat that Sam’s full name showed up in the grid. His co-host is Emma Vigeland, and EMMA makes an appearance as the reversed book title in 90A.