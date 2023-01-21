Lunar New Year: What to expect as we hop into the Year of the Rabbit

The Lunar New Year kicks off this weekend, and if you feel the past year has been a tumultuous roller coaster, you’ll be glad to hear that, as the Year of the Tiger draws to an end, the rabbit is traditionally a symbol of hope and peace, possibly signaling a calmer year ahead.
Also referred to as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, it is one of the most important Asian holidays, marked by family reunions, feasting and gifts.
And in California, the festival is being recognized for the first time as an official state holiday.
Here’s what you need to know about the new year holiday celebrated by more than a billion people worldwide.