I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions, but in the first minute of 2023, I deleted every social media app from my phone (I then spent the next five minutes resisting the urge to download instagram and post pictures of fireworks). It’s been a long time coming: for the last few months I had implemented timers on my phone that blocked social media from 9 to 5, hoping to curtail my scrolling. But those timers and blockers soon became just another easy barrier to dismiss when I was bored. I needed a hard reset. I needed to get reacclimated to being lost (and bored) in my own thoughts again.