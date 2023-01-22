21A: [Mann who wrote the theme song to the podcast “I Said No Gifts!”] is AIMEE Mann. My wife listens to the “I Said No Gifts!” podcast all the time. It’s got a funny premise — Bridger Winegar invites on friends and notable people for a freewheeling conversation, and though he tells them not to bring any gifts, they always do, and the chat then turns to whatever the gift is for and what it does.

47A: [Hades, for one] is GREEK GOD. It’s not exactly a reference to the video game “Hades” this time but of course I couldn’t help but think of it while writing the clue.

83A: [J.R.R. Tolkien characters?] is PERIODS, as in the periods separating his initials.

95A: [Subject of Botticelli’s map referenced in Dan Brown’s book “Inferno”] is HELL. The map apparently also appeared in one of the original editions of “The Divine Comedy.”

14D: [11-time NBA all-star who was part of the Miami Heat’s Big Three with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade] is CHRIS BOSH. One of my pet peeves is that whenever BOSH shows up as an answer in other puzzles, editors almost always clue it as a quaint exclamation like “Poppycock!” and “Fiddlesticks!" It’s not like Chris Bosh didn’t make an impact in the NBA. He’s a Hall of Famer. Anyhow, I was happy I got to fit in his full name in the grid.

72D: [Guest-directed film featuring folk bands] is “A MIGHTY WIND.” The “Guest” in the clue refers to the director Christopher Guest.

84D: [Common crossword cookie] is OREO and right next to it at 85D: [Place providing pastrami] is DELI. Some unexpected triple alliteration for both of them.