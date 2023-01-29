I’ve been told that the first few puzzles of 2023 have been on the easier side which means it’s time for a trickier one to mix things up. Today we’re taking a trip into rebus puzzle country, where ICE has been crushed into six squares.

There are also two revealers. One of them, at 71A: [Fridges’ predecessors, and a hint to six squares in this puzzle], is ICE BOXES, which is fairly straightforward. The other revealer clue is much longer and hints at a hidden meta-like answer. 68A: [Certain TV intro … or a description of each of 12 letters in the grid (the starts of six Across entries and then six Down entries) that spell out an alternate title for this puzzle] is COLD OPEN. Since there are six crushed ICE squares, the answers they appear in are good candidates for finding those COLD OPEN letters. Take the first letters of the six Across rebus answers in order: