I’ve been told that the first few puzzles of 2023 have been on the easier side which means it’s time for a trickier one to mix things up. Today we’re taking a trip into rebus puzzle country, where ICE has been crushed into six squares.
- WORD OF ADV(ICE)
- INVO(ICE)
- N(ICE) NELLY
- TW(ICE) A DAY
- ENT(ICE)D
- ROLLS THE DICE
… then take the first letters of the six Down rebus answers in order:
- SL(ICE)
- QUADR(ICE)PS
- UN(ICE)F
- AL(ICE)
- SLU(ICE)
- HEL(ICE)S
… and you spell out WINTER SQUASH, another phrase hinting at the crushed ICE theme.
This was one of those puzzles where I found several possible phrases that could have served as a title or a revealer, but instead of picking just one, I tried to cram them all in, which I guess is apt for a rebus theme. My original plan at 71A was to do ICE PACKS and have “Freezer Boxes” be the title, but I liked ICE BOXES for describing the theme slightly better, and it was convenient how “packs” and “boxes” could switch between both phrases and still yield something legitimate.
Some other answers and clues:
- 4A: ["Money” and “Money, Money, Money”] is SONGS. The first song is by Pink Floyd and the second one is by ABBA. If you’re curious, I did find a song by the Grateful Dead called “Money Money” to round out the 1-2-3 money trio, but it seems to be less well-known.
- 14A: [Bit of Marxist philosophy?] is QUIP. Remember all those witty one-liners in “Das Kapital”? That Karl Marx, what a card. Fine. I’m kidding; this was about Groucho Marx.
- 34A: [She’s a man-eater] is OGRESS. “Watch out boy, she’ll chew you up …” I seem to be on a classic rock kick today.
- 57A: [Boron’s atomic number] is FIVE. I can’t remember if I’ve mentioned it in this space before, but back in 1997 when “The Fifth Element” came out, my cousin Jordan (who’s a physicist) told us he was excited to watch a film about boron. To this day I don’t really know if he was joking or genuinely serious.
- 63A: [Classic Nintendo hero who battles Dr. Wily] is MEGA MAN. This one comes straight out of my childhood. I mostly remember how supremely difficult they were. It’s fitting for today’s puzzle that one of the bosses before Dr. Wily was Ice Man.
- 70A: [What’s broken by a code breaker?] is LAW. Think of enacted, legislative code rather than computer code or cryptography here.
- 113A: [Bills ___ (Buffalo fan base)] is MAFIA. I have to admit that I threw in this clue because I expected the Bills might make it to the AFC championship game today. Alas, they were eliminated last week by the Bengals.
- 125A: [Activity that may involve raising the blinds] is POKER and crossing it at 80D: [King of kings?] is CARD SHARK. A bonus poker answer nearby at 99A: [Some 125 Across hands] is PAIRS. Just an unexpected pack of cards there.
- 23D: [Home of the town Sisters and the unincorporated community Brothers] is OREGON. It’s true.
- 45D: [This starts with an E] is EYE EXAM. This ended up being my favorite clue today. The eye chart that we all know has a big E on the first line at the top, but the phrase itself starts with E, too.
- 59D: [Dolly’s duettist on “Does He Love You”] is REBA. This duet is a fairly new recording, too.
- 74D: [Horn heard as part of the losing sound effect on “The Price Is Right”] is TUBA. Still one of my favorite comedic sound effects that I can think of.
What did you think?