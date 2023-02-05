The Boswords Winter Wondersolve is later this afternoon. Good luck to all who are competing. If you didn’t sign up to solve live, you can still solve them as a puzzle pack starting on Monday.
Miraculously, though, the presses hadn’t started running before I discovered the mistake. My editor, Nicole Arthur, was able to alert everyone and Alla Dreyvitser and the design team typeset a corrected copy of the puzzle at the last minute. For several nervous hours that day none of us knew what would happen, but late in the afternoon I’d gotten word that they received the corrected puzzle in time. What a relief! Even if the erroneous clue had been published, I still greatly appreciate that they put forth the time and effort on my behalf when it seemed like the situation was hopeless. It takes a village to write a puzzle sometimes.
So, with that, onto today’s puzzle … with fingers crossed that I won’t make a mistake like that again any time soon.
Today’s puzzle takes some familiar phrases and redefines them as animal noises:
- 23A: [Sound made by … a wolf when a web page is being pulled up?] is LOADING BAY.
- 25A: [ … a correct dolphin?] is RIGHT CLICK.
- 39A: [ … a dog after it eats something coated with a brown spice?] is CINNAMON BARK.
- 56A: [ … a stupid chicken?] is DUMB CLUCK.
- 66A: [ … a bee flying near a grouchy Muppet?] is OSCAR BUZZ.
- 83A: [ … a snake owned by author Horatio?] is ALGER HISS.
- 93A: [ … an angry lion during rush hour?] is TRAFFIC SNARL.
- 113A: [ … a sprinting cow?] is RUNNING LOW.
- 116A: [ … a moose when it greets “Breaking Bad” lawyer Goodman?] is SAUL BELLOW.
One theme answer I left out was PIPSQUEAK. It would have felt odd to split a one-word answer into two where the others would remain as they are. Another one was LIVE-TWEET, although I used “tweets” in the clue for POSTS at 72D: [Tweets on Twitter]. Some other answers seemed promising but I didn’t think the sound could be redefined in a significantly different context. For instance, EAR TRUMPET could be spun as an elephant’s sound while it’s listening, and SLIDE WHISTLE could be a songbird’s sound on a playground … but I think those animal sounds are called what they are because they resemble the sounds from the instruments for which they’re named. Whereas with something like LOADING BAY, the bay made by a wolf is very different from a loading bay at a warehouse.
Some other answers and clues:
- 1A: ["Jesu, der du meine Seele” composer] is BACH. I didn’t just pull this cantata out of nowhere. It’s a piece that I first heard and studied during a musicology class in college. I always had massive difficulty connecting with Bach when I used to play the piano, but “Jesu, der du meine Seele” has become one of my go-to listens for when I want to hear Bach’s choral music. Here’s a good performance of the cantata by the Netherlands Bach Society.
- 22A: [Country that has lost its way?: Abbr.] is NOR. No, this doesn’t mean that Norway is on the wrong political or cultural path. It’s the abbreviation of Norway when its final three letters have been removed. I’m glad we cleared this up.
- 35A: [Many a character in the “Star Control” video game series] is ALIEN. This video game clue comes from my childhood. I played the first “Star Control” game on the Sega Genesis and “Star Control 3” on CD-ROM back in the ’90s, though I never played “Star Control II.”
- 59A: [PC game in which you travel through a portal called a Linking Book] is MYST. This clue did not come from my childhood; I never played it.
- 60A: [In the spotlight for public condemnation] is ON BLAST. The full phrase is typically “put (someone) on blast.”
- 76A: [Apple computer discontinued in 2021] is IMAC PRO. Just a couple of weeks ago I clued IPODS as [Discontinued Apple products as of 2022]. It’s amazing how relatively fast some of these tech products come and go.
- 103A: [Addams Family relative?] is MUNSTER. This is my second-favorite clue today. You’d normally see a clue like this for ITT, but here, “relative” means something more general. The Addams Family isn’t related by blood to the Munsters; they’re just similar characters often compared to one another because they appeared on TV at the same time.
- 112A: [Nat stat] is E.R.A., or earned run average. For you Nationals fans out there.
- 2D: [Word that contains the Spanish word for “hi” in reverse, aptly] is ALOHA, which contains a backward “hola.” Somehow I’d never realized this until writing this clue.
- 47D: [Singer-songwriter who performs with the New Pornographers] is NEKO CASE. I saw a New Pornographers show at Swarthmore College when I was in graduate school. Good concert. I’m glad I could fit Neko’s full name in the grid.
- 51D: [Golfer found in Helsinki?] is ELS. That’s Ernie Els, whose last name is hiding in Helsinki.
- 59D: [Ones welcoming a Gale after a tornado] is MUNCHKINS. My favorite clue today.
- 80D: [Indie rock band with the 1995 album “Electr-O-Pura”] is YO LA TENGO. I don’t have a ton of familiarity with them, but I know their lead singer Ira Kaplan once co-constructed a crossword with Ben Tausig for the American Values Club back in 2013.
- 96D: [Word that you’re searching for] is ANSWER. Crosswords in hell feature puzzles where this is the only clue you see. Fortunately I think it works this one time in this puzzle.
- 108D: [Croatia cash as of 2023] is EURO. I was surprised to learn Croatia only just switched to the euro at the beginning of this year. Their currency had previously been the kuna.
- 117D: [___ Malnati’s (pizza chain based near Chicago)] is LOU. Here’s another clue from personal experience. I got to eat some Lou Malnati’s pizza while visiting my brother in Evanston last fall.
