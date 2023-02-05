BACH. I didn’t just pull this cantata out of nowhere. It’s a piece that I first heard and studied during a musicology class in college. I always had massive difficulty connecting with Bach when I used to play the piano, but “Jesu, der du meine Seele” has become one of my go-to listens for when I want to hear Bach’s choral music. 1A: ["Jesu, der du meine Seele” composer] is. I didn’t just pull this cantata out of nowhere. It’s a piece that I first heard and studied during a musicology class in college. I always had massive difficulty connecting with Bach when I used to play the piano, but “Jesu, der du meine Seele” has become one of my go-to listens for when I want to hear Bach’s choral music. Here’s a good performance of the cantata by the Netherlands Bach Society.

22A: [Country that has lost its way?: Abbr.] is NOR. No, this doesn’t mean that Norway is on the wrong political or cultural path. It’s the abbreviation of Norway when its final three letters have been removed. I’m glad we cleared this up.

35A: [Many a character in the “Star Control” video game series] is ALIEN. This video game clue comes from my childhood. I played the first “Star Control” game on the Sega Genesis and “Star Control 3” on CD-ROM back in the ’90s, though I never played “Star Control II.”

59A: [PC game in which you travel through a portal called a Linking Book] is MYST. This clue did not come from my childhood; I never played it.

ON BLAST. The 60A: [In the spotlight for public condemnation] is. The full phrase is typically “put (someone) on blast.”

76A: [Apple computer discontinued in 2021] is IMAC PRO. Just a couple of weeks ago I clued IPODS as [Discontinued Apple products as of 2022]. It’s amazing how relatively fast some of these tech products come and go.

103A: [Addams Family relative?] is MUNSTER. This is my second-favorite clue today. You’d normally see a clue like this for ITT, but here, “relative” means something more general. The Addams Family isn’t related by blood to the Munsters; they’re just similar characters often compared to one another because they appeared on TV at the same time.

112A: [Nat stat] is E.R.A., or earned run average. For you Nationals fans out there.

2D: [Word that contains the Spanish word for “hi” in reverse, aptly] is ALOHA, which contains a backward “hola.” Somehow I’d never realized this until writing this clue.

47D: [Singer-songwriter who performs with the New Pornographers] is NEKO CASE. I saw a New Pornographers show at Swarthmore College when I was in graduate school. Good concert. I’m glad I could fit Neko’s full name in the grid.

51D: [Golfer found in Helsinki?] is ELS. That’s Ernie Els, whose last name is hiding in H els inki.

59D: [Ones welcoming a Gale after a tornado] is MUNCHKINS. My favorite clue today.

YO LA TENGO. I don’t have a ton of familiarity with them, but I know their lead singer Ira Kaplan once 80D: [Indie rock band with the 1995 album “Electr-O-Pura”] is. I don’t have a ton of familiarity with them, but I know their lead singer Ira Kaplan once co-constructed a crossword with Ben Tausig for the American Values Club back in 2013.

96D: [Word that you’re searching for] is ANSWER. Crosswords in hell feature puzzles where this is the only clue you see. Fortunately I think it works this one time in this puzzle.

108D: [Croatia cash as of 2023] is EURO. I was surprised to learn Croatia only just switched to the euro at the beginning of this year. Their currency had previously been the kuna.