How asexual and aromantic people make Valentine’s Day their own

Odele Pax, 37, has always been skeptical of Valentine’s Day. She’s not opposed to romantic gestures, she said, but the holiday feels capitalistic and corporate-driven, as companies entice couples to spend big on presents and chocolates. “If I have a partner, why do I only have to give them presents on one day? Why do I only give them flowers on one day? Why is that day in particular special?” the Pennsauken, N.J., resident said. “It just never made sense to me.”

Pax’s skepticism is widely shared, but hers comes with a twist: She identifies as both asexual and idemromantic — which means that she does not have any desire for sex and she doesn’t make any distinction between romantic and platonic feelings. So what to do with a holiday that assumes romantic and sexual attraction are the norm?

This year she’s doing what she usually does on Feb. 14: making time for self-love and self-care. For her that means soaking in a hot bath before curling up in bed with her three body-sized stuffed animals, Fyndoll, Marsha and Sylvia, the last two named after trailblazing trans activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

Americans have showered their beloveds with Valentine’s Day cards, sweets, flowers and gifts as far back as the early 1700s, historians say. “Romance is such the expected norm,” Pax said. “It is in movies, it is in advertising, it is in music, it is in books, it is everywhere.”

Pax is not alone in rejecting the notion that the relationships acknowledged on Feb. 14 have to include romance and sex. Roughly one percent of Americans are asexual, according to a study from the Williams Institute at the University of California at Los Angeles, although experts such as Jennifer Pollitt, assistant director of gender, sexuality and women’s studies at Temple University in Philadelphia, believe the population is undercounted and its influence underestimated because of a lack of awareness.

Sexual intimacy is often placed on a pedestal to sell products, especially for Valentine’s Day, Pollitt said, but love without romance or sex is just as valid and fulfilling for asexual and aromantic people. As more people understand that, there will be more support for people exploring their relationship wants, hopes and needs. In the meantime, many people on the “a spectrum” — also known as aspec or a-spec, an umbrella term for people who identify as asexual and aromantic — are finding creative ways to define the holiday on their own terms.

Clancy Withers, 19, realized they were asexual and aromantic in high school when they noticed how differently they experienced attraction compared to their peers. When asexual and aromantic people like someone, “you’re attracted to them as a person, and you are attracted to the way they are with you and the way they are with other people,” Withers said.

Withers, who lives in Lakeland, Fla., doesn’t have a partner or significant other, but their valentine this year is their friend Dax, who has helped them manage their Tourette syndrome.

“They’re always there for me, the first person I go to every time I need to talk about something,” Withers said. “They did research on my disability just so that they can do their best to take care of me whenever things go south with it, and every moment that I need them to take care of me when it comes to that, they are always right by my side.”

They’re planning to gift a handmade painting and a possibly perform an original song for Valentine’s Day.

For Karen St. John, 29, the holiday of love can feel isolating — a painful reminder of how difficult it is to find a partner who understands and accepts her ace identity. St. John, who lives in Ithaca, N.Y., says sexual attraction isn’t at the forefront of her mind, but she is panromantic, which means she can be romantically attracted to a person any gender, and demisexual, which means she needs to form a deep emotional bond with someone before experiencing sexual attraction.

“Figuring out romantic and sexual orientation are two separate things, and can therefore be different, really put things into perspective for me when I found the asexuality spectrum,” she said.

St. John has learned to stand firm in her own identity, but even when dating within the LGBTQ community, she’s had people try to cross her boundaries. She says it makes her value her platonic connections much more than potential romantic ones. She’s going to spend Valentine’s Day like any other day, going to work and then coming home to kiss her dogs, Ralph and Eddie.

February 15 has always been a much better day anyway, she said, when she can buy chocolate at Walgreens and Target on clearance.

Amber Brown, 31, said she has always enjoyed Valentine’s Day. As a child, she used to give cards to friends and family. As an adult, she uses the day to show her appreciation for them. Free from “the stress of a toxic romantic relationship, she’s going out for drinks with friends on Feb. 14.

Brown has known since puberty that her views on relationships were different from those of many of her peers in Lake Station, Ind. It wasn’t until she stumbled upon the term “aroace,” a portmanteau of aromantic and asexual, that she discovered there was a label for people who shared her lack of romantic or sexual feelings.

She has become accustomed to having her asexual identity questioned. “People always insist that there could still be someone out there for me and that is it too soon to know,” Brown said. “It’s impossible to make some people understand that I just don’t have romantic or sexual feelings.”

Art student Robert Viljanen, 20, says Valentine’s Day isn’t a grand affair in his hometown of Tampere, Finland. It’s mostly celebrated in elementary school, as kids make crafts and cards to distribute in class. The Finnish word for Valentine’s Day — Ystävänpäivä — translates to “Friends’ Day,” and includes boyfriends, girlfriends and nonromantic friends. (For a similarly inclusive reading, see Galentine’s Day, the Feb. 13 celebration of women’s friendships popularized in 2010 by an episode of the sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”)

But Viljanen still felt pressure to conform. “In school, that was expected of everyone to start to have crushes on each other at a certain point,” he said. “I never really felt like I fit into that, and so sometimes I would make up these crushes.”

After a teacher briefly taught the meaning of the letters in “LGBT,” he researched the queer community online and became aware of two terms that explained his feelings: asexual and aromantic.

Now as Valentine’s Day rises in popularity among Finnish adults, Viljanen likes to use the holiday — and every day — to express his love for his friends: “Every time that Valentine’s Day comes around, I get reminded that … I should really tell my friends that they’re important to me,” he said.

