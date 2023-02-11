Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor, dies age 34

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in the television drama “Days of Our Lives,” has died, according to his family. He was 34. “Cody was our whole world,” his wife Stephanie Longo said in a statement to The Washington Post via his agent, Alex Gittelson. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

No cause of death was given. He was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas, according to media reports.

Longo, sometimes known as Cody Anthony, was best known for appearing in the NBC soap from 2011, where he played Nicholas Alamain.

He went on to star as Eddie Duran in the 2012 series “Hollywood Heights,” and featured in films including “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish” with Christina Milian. His other credits include “CSI: NY,” “Nashville” and “Make It or Break It,” according to IMDb.

Longo was born in Denver and began his career onstage. He was also an avid musician and songwriter, according to his official website.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

