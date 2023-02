People have always told me that I have a friendly face. And for most of my life, that wasn’t much of a problem — until I transitioned.

When I leave my apartment, no one seems to know or suspect that I wasn’t assigned female at birth. Each time, I’m anxious that I’ll be recognized as trans and fearful about what that might mean for my girlfriend’s and my safety, especially because there aren’t many visibly trans people living in my suburban neighborhood.