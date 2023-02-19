I enjoyed reading this interview with the New York Times puzzle editor Will Shortz, written by the New Yorker’s puzzles and games editor Liz Maynes-Aminzade. It covers some ground that I’ve seen in other venues before, like his editing style and his table tennis hobby, but it also reports some personal details about Will’s life that he’s sharing now publicly for the first time, and he deserves real credit for that. Go ahead and give it a read if you have access to it.