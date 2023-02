31A: [Inbox ___ (strategy for managing one’s unread email)] is. I had thought for a long time that inbox zero just meant that you make an effort to read or delete all of your remaining unread emails so that the total number of them equals zero. One of my test-solvers told me that it actually entails reading your unread emails and sorting them into the appropriate folders so that your inbox is entirely empty. At a minimum it seems to be a method that’s supposed to help you manage your email more efficiently . However one defines inbox zero, I’m nowhere close to achieving it.