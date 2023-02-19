I enjoyed reading this interview with the New York Times puzzle editor Will Shortz, written by the New Yorker’s puzzles and games editor Liz Maynes-Aminzade. It covers some ground that I’ve seen in other venues before, like his editing style and his table tennis hobby, but it also reports some personal details about Will’s life that he’s sharing now publicly for the first time, and he deserves real credit for that. Go ahead and give it a read if you have access to it.
A pair of Disney characters comes into view as you solve today’s puzzle. On the left side of the grid, four starred theme answers begin with words that spell out CHIP one letter at a time, starting with the P and adding each letter before it.
- 22A: [*Former alias of the rapper Sean Combs] is P. DIDDY.
- 44A: [*Codes assigned to devices on a network] is IP ADDRESSES.
- 60A: [*Pelvic injury] is HIP POINTER.
- 92A: [*Lofted approach in golf] is CHIP SHOT.
On the right side, four double-starred theme answers begin with words that build the letters of DALE one step at a time, again starting with the last letter E and working backward.
- 23A: [**Quarter note?] is E PLURIBUS UNUM.
- 47A: [**Communist Party official who declined a Nobel Peace Prize in 1973] is LE DUC THO.
- 78A: [**Business that specializes in a certain type of beer] is ALE BREWERY.
- 94A: [**Creator of the comic strip “Brenda Starr, Reporter”] is DALE MESSICK.
Two additional theme answers at the bottom serve as revealers. 117A: [Cartoon detective agency featuring this puzzle’s “developing” characters] is RESCUE RANGERS and 120A: [Company that created the characters who develop at the starts of the starred and double-starred entries] is DISNEY. I used to watch “Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers” when I was a kid. It wasn’t on TV for very long, but it must have made an impression because I still remember the main lyrics to the Coo-Coo Cola song more than 30 years later.
Just a few clues and answers of note:
- 31A: [Inbox ___ (strategy for managing one’s unread email)] is ZERO. I had thought for a long time that inbox zero just meant that you make an effort to read or delete all of your remaining unread emails so that the total number of them equals zero. One of my test-solvers told me that it actually entails reading your unread emails and sorting them into the appropriate folders so that your inbox is entirely empty. At a minimum it seems to be a method that’s supposed to help you manage your email more efficiently. However one defines inbox zero, I’m nowhere close to achieving it.
- 124A: ["A vehicle to carry a message of freedom and peace," per Bob Marley] is REGGAE. It’s a nice quote, no? It first appeared in a 1980 edition of Worcester Magazine.
- 16D: [Mount seen from the hotel in season 2 of “The White Lotus”] is ETNA. I’ve now seen season 2 and I was resolved that this would be my next clue for ETNA as soon as it came up.
- 101D: [Reindeer mentioned in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”] is DONNER. Originally I was going to reference the Clement Clarke Moore poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas" (which you might know as “'Twas the Night Before Christmas”), but another test-solver of mine pointed out that in the original text — possibly by a different author, Henry Livingston Jr. — this reindeer was written as Dunder. I had no idea there had been any discrepancy about this, but it was interesting to learn nonetheless.
What did you think?