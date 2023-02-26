A couple of puzzle-related announcements:
2. Second, the bad news: The Inkubator, the independent crossword made and edited by women and nonbinary constructors, will be ending its subscription service at the end of this year. They’ve done great work since they launched in 2019. If you still want to get a hold of their puzzles before they shut down, you can get a subscription here.
Today’s puzzle starts with these instructions: “When this puzzle is complete, seven letters will spell out an apt answer. Use auto-correct on them to spell out another apt answer.” The first thing to do is to look at the seven wacky theme entries with shaded squares:
- 24A: ["M.A.S.H.” corporal shrinks in fear? (Dodge)] is RADAR COWERS.
- 33A: [Brief announcement that wickedness is now allowed? (Buick)] is VICE LEGAL.
- 45A: [Football game named for an openly gay deer? (Subaru)] is OUT BUCK BOWL.
- 65A: [News headline about how Madrid’s people provide weapons for political commentator Navarro? (Nissan)] is SPANISH ARM ANA.
- 83A: [Provide solace to singer Lang? (Kia)] is COMFORT K.D.
- 98A: [Potential mascot for an old web browser: a Florida reptile crawling in the middle of a church? (Lincoln)] is NETSCAPE NAVE GATOR.
- 118A: [The magnificence of a black bird when it wears a circular piece of jewelry? (Toyota)] is CROW RING GLORY.
The parenthetical car makes in each clue should give you a hint about which letters you need to look at. The shaded words are car models with one letter changed:
- DARC → Dodge DART
- LEGAL → Buick REGAL
- OUTBUCK → Subaru OUTBACK
- ARMANA → Nissan ARMADA
- FORTK → Kia FORTE
- NAVEGATOR → Lincoln NAVIGATOR
- CROWR → Toyota CROWN
Take the “wrong” letters of the car models (as they appear in the filled grid) and you spell out CLUNKER. When you “auto-correct” them to make the correct car models, you spell out TRADE-IN.
I had this idea sitting on my shelf for maybe three or four months. I had TRADE-IN as a potential meta answer, but for a while, the only other seven-letter term I could think of that suggested a car that needed to be replaced was USED CAR. That didn’t work because the D is in the same fourth position in both phrases, so I just put the puzzle down and worked on others instead. Thankfully, a few weeks ago I revisited the idea and found CLUNKER sitting right there, and then it was off to the races.
From there it was a matter of making sure that the wacky answers would produce real phrases when you swap out the CLUNKER letters for TRADE-IN — and as a bonus, that the crossing Down answers would be legitimate answers either way:
- RADAR COWERS → RADAR TOWERS, with CAL at 25A: [Hall of Fame shortstop Ripken] switching to TAR.
- VICE LEGAL → VICEREGAL. This also crossed the CAL → TAR answers.
- OUT BUCK BOWL → OUTBACK BOWL, with UMASS at 46A: [Sch. in New England] switching to AMASS.
- SPANISH ARM ANA → SPANISH ARMADA, with NYE at 71D: ["The End Is ___” (apocalyptic-sounding show starring science educator Bill)] switching to DYE.
- COMFORT K.D. → COMFORTED, with MILK at 69D: [It’s often sold by the gallon] switching to MILE.
- NETSCAPE NAVE GATOR → NETSCAPE NAVIGATOR, with BEG at 96D: [Plead for help] switching to BIG.
- CROW RING GLORY → CROWNING GLORY, with PAIR at 99D: [Couple of socks, e.g.] switching to PAIN.
Here are a few other clues and answers of note:
- 60A: [Penultimate installment in a hexalogy] is PART V. I learned while writing this puzzle that “hexalogy” is a word.
- 106A: [It means nothing … yet it’s said to make the world go round] is LOVE. Don’t worry, I wasn’t making a cynical statement about being in love. The first part refers to tennis and the second part refers to the emotion.
- 3D: [Spectacular] is STELLAR and 4D: [Spectacular success for a tech company] is KILLER APP. I thought it was funny that I could start these two adjacent clues with the same word.
- 81D: [ESPN anchor ___ Van Pelt] is SCOTT Van Pelt. ESPN often uses his initials SVP in their programming, so I wonder if we’ll see SVP as a three-letter abbreviation in crosswords one day.
What did you think?