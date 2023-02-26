Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A couple of puzzle-related announcements: 1. First, the good news: The 2023 Boswords Spring Themeless League is just around the corner. For those who’ve never done it, you get to solve one themeless puzzle a week at one of three difficulty levels of your choice over the course of two months, plus you get to hear some fun interviews with constructors and solvers along the way. They’re doing a “preseason” puzzle Monday, Feb. 27, before the league starts up for real on Monday, March 6. And you don’t have to solve it live with everyone else on Monday evenings, but that’s when you can hang out on their Twitch channel with other Bosworders.

2. Second, the bad news: The Inkubator, the independent crossword made and edited by women and nonbinary constructors, will be ending its subscription service at the end of this year. They’ve done great work since they launched in 2019. If you still want to get a hold of their puzzles before they shut down, you can get a subscription here.

Today’s puzzle starts with these instructions: “When this puzzle is complete, seven letters will spell out an apt answer. Use auto-correct on them to spell out another apt answer.” The first thing to do is to look at the seven wacky theme entries with shaded squares:

Advertisement

24A: ["M.A.S.H.” corporal shrinks in fear? (Dodge)] is RA DAR C OWERS .

33A: [Brief announcement that wickedness is now allowed? (Buick)] is VICE LEGAL .

45A: [Football game named for an openly gay deer? (Subaru)] is OUT BUCK BOWL .

65A: [News headline about how Madrid’s people provide weapons for political commentator Navarro? (Nissan)] is SPANISH ARM ANA .

83A: [Provide solace to singer Lang? (Kia)] is COM FORT K .D.

98A: [Potential mascot for an old web browser: a Florida reptile crawling in the middle of a church? (Lincoln)] is NETSCAPE NAVE GATOR .

118A: [The magnificence of a black bird when it wears a circular piece of jewelry? (Toyota)] is CROW R ING GLORY.

The parenthetical car makes in each clue should give you a hint about which letters you need to look at. The shaded words are car models with one letter changed:

DAR C → Dodge DAR T

L EGAL → Buick R EGAL

OUTB U CK → Subaru OUTB A CK

ARMA N A → Nissan ARMA D A

FORT K → Kia FORT E

NAV E GATOR → Lincoln NAV I GATOR

CROW R → Toyota CROW N

Take the “wrong” letters of the car models (as they appear in the filled grid) and you spell out CLUNKER . When you “auto-correct” them to make the correct car models, you spell out TRADE-IN .

I had this idea sitting on my shelf for maybe three or four months. I had TRADE-IN as a potential meta answer, but for a while, the only other seven-letter term I could think of that suggested a car that needed to be replaced was USED CAR. That didn’t work because the D is in the same fourth position in both phrases, so I just put the puzzle down and worked on others instead. Thankfully, a few weeks ago I revisited the idea and found CLUNKER sitting right there, and then it was off to the races.

From there it was a matter of making sure that the wacky answers would produce real phrases when you swap out the CLUNKER letters for TRADE-IN — and as a bonus, that the crossing Down answers would be legitimate answers either way:

RADAR C OWERS → RADAR T OWERS, with C A L at 25A: [Hall of Fame shortstop Ripken] switching to T A R .

VICE L EGAL → VICE R EGAL. This also crossed the CAL → TAR answers.

OUT B U CK BOWL → OUTB A CK BOWL, with U MASS at 46A: [Sch. in New England] switching to A MASS.

SPANISH ARM A N A → SPANISH ARMA D A, with N YE at 71D: ["The End Is ___” (apocalyptic-sounding show starring science educator Bill)] switching to D YE.

COMFORT K .D. → COMFOR T ED, with MIL K at 69D: [It’s often sold by the gallon] switching to MIL E .

NETSCAPE NAV E GATOR → NETSCAPE NAV I GATOR, with B E G at 96D: [Plead for help] switching to B I G.

CROW R ING GLORY → CROW N ING GLORY, with PAI R at 99D: [Couple of socks, e.g.] switching to PAI N .

Here are a few other clues and answers of note:

PART V . I learned while writing this puzzle that “ 60A: [Penultimate installment in a hexalogy] is. I learned while writing this puzzle that “ hexalogy ” is a word.

106A: [It means nothing … yet it’s said to make the world go round] is LOVE . Don’t worry, I wasn’t making a cynical statement about being in love. The first part refers to tennis and the second part refers to the emotion.

3D: [Spectacular] is STELLAR and 4D: [Spectacular success for a tech company] is KILLER APP . I thought it was funny that I could start these two adjacent clues with the same word.

81D: [ESPN anchor ___ Van Pelt] is SCOTT Van Pelt. ESPN often uses his initials SVP in their programming, so I wonder if we’ll see SVP as a three-letter abbreviation in crosswords one day.

What did you think?

GiftOutline Gift Article