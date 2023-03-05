Solution to Evan Birnholz’s March 5 crossword, “State Secrets”

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2023 Boswords Spring Themeless League begins tomorrow. Be sure to sign up now if you want to participate as it happens. You don’t have to solve each puzzle on Monday night, either; you can solve it at any point during the week that’s most convenient for you. Otherwise, you can always purchase the puzzles for solving after the league is over in early May.

Today’s tricky puzzle features many clues whose answers don’t appear to make sense. For instance, 2D: [Play opener] would normally be ACT I or ACT ONE, but there are just three letters. 3D: ["Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” co-star Sorvino] has to be MIRA, but again, there are only three letters.

As you might suspect from the title, “State Secrets,” there’s something secretive going on in this puzzle. There are also two longer answers that serve as either a hint or as an explicit revealer. 11D: [State secrets] repeats the title and the answer is CLASSIFIED INFO, and 47D: [Author of a satirical book whose title consists of five U.S. state abbreviations (and is hidden in this puzzle)] is STEPHEN COLBERT. Five two-letter U.S. state abbreviations are hiding in black squares, and each hidden state connects to all six answers surrounding them. For the affected Across answers, you must use both letters in the state abbreviations for their clues to work, while you use only one hidden letter for the affected Down answers.

IA (Iowa) is the first hidden state. The answers that connect to it are MARC(IA) at 22A: [Eldest daughter on “The Brady Bunch”],“ (I A)LONE ” at 23A: [1994 Live hit with the lyric “And the greatest of teachers won’t hesitate / To leave you there, by yourself”], ACT (I) at 2D: [Play opener], MIR(A) at 3D: [”Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” co-star Sorvino], (I)PHONES at 28D: [Alternatives to Androids], and (A)ISLE at 29D: [Grocery store path].

MA (Massachusetts) is the second hidden state. Connecting answers: YO YO (MA) at 35A: [Cellist who founded Silkroad], (MA)CHE at 36A: [Papier-___], READ 'E(M) at 8D: [You’ll do this “and weep” when someone plays a winning poker hand], ANGEL(A) at 9D: [Broadway and film star Lansbury], (M)ORE at 41D: ["But wait, there’s ___!"], and (A)VERSE at 42D: [Reluctant (to)].

ME (Maine) is the third hidden state. Connecting answers: “ BEER (ME) ” at 65A: [Brusque request for a brewski], (ME)RELY at 67A: [Nothing more than], PER(M) at 49D: [Hairstyle that may be set for several months], HONORE(E) at 31D: [Award recipient], (M)AD LIBS at 71D: [Party game where you fill in the blanks], and (E)YES at 72D: [Body parts depicted on a “Cats” poster]. The full answer “BEER (ME)” might be somewhat tough to spot because it’s plausible that its clue [Brusque request for a brewski] would fit for just “BEER.”

RI (Rhode Island) is the fourth hidden state. Connecting answers: FIE(RI) at 92A: [Guy on the Food Network], (RI)BALD at 94A: [Rude and lewd], ELOPE(R) at 66D: [One running to the altar], RAM(I) at 78D: ["Bohemian Rhapsody” actor Malek], (R)EARED at 102D: [Raised, as kids], and “ (I) SWEAR ” at 103D: ["Believe me, it’s the truth!"].

CA (California) is the fifth hidden state. Connecting answers: MARA(CA) at 108A: [Shaken percussion instrument], (CA)NINE at 110A: [Dog or wolf], TONI(C) at 84D: [Mixer with gin], EROTIC(A) at 74D: [Literature with passionate characters], (C)ART at 115D: [Golfer’s rental], and (A)SEA at 116D: [On the ocean].

But don’t forget what the clue for STEPHEN COLBERT said. Those aren’t just five random hidden U.S. state abbreviations. In grid order, they spell out Colbert’s 2007 book title “ I AM AMERICA .”

As with other hidden-letter themes, I aimed to make all of the trick answers real words with and without the hidden letters. Of course some of the newly created words are a little more surprising than others (like BALD turning into RIBALD, which involves two very different words, where ACT and ACT I are essentially based on the same concept). But since there were 30 trick answers to deal with along with CLASSIFIED INFO and STEPHEN COLBERT, I felt lucky to complete any valid grid at all.

Although I read the book when it came out, I only learned about the IA|MA|ME|RI|CA state pattern from solving a couple of other crosswords six years ago. In July 2017, Peter Gordon wrote a metapuzzle for Fireball Crosswords involving state abbreviations, but the final answer was ARCADE GAME. The puzzle and meta were fun to crack, but I recall being a little confused by the final answer since it didn’t have any surface-level association with states or America in general, other than the fact that you can spell it using two-letter state abbreviations. Peter discovered that I AM AMERICA had the same property shortly afterward and ran with it, though, writing a separate meta for the Wall Street Journal a few months later with that as the final answer. It was quite the surprise — it’s such an apt phrase built from U.S. state abbreviations that I’ve often wondered if Colbert, or others involved with the book, knew about that neat property ahead of time and chose the title for that reason. Although I guess if they didn’t know that beforehand, that makes it an even better, lucky, discovery.

If you’re familiar with the Colbert book, you might ask, “The full title is ‘I Am America (And So Can You!),’ so where’s the rest of it?” Well, I hid “And So Can You” in the clues, although you’d have no reason to notice it. You can find the subtitle in the first letters of eleven consecutive Across clues:

45A: [ A rmy missions, briefly] ( OPS )

48A: [ N ot just want] ( NEED )

49A: [ D elved into, with “over”] ( PORED )

50A: [ S ony Music rival, once] ( EMI )

51A: [ O blivion, in Greek … and the name of a river in Greek mythology] ( LETHE )

53A: [ C ompany that does social work?] ( CATERER )

55A: [ A ppliances for cooking onion rings] ( FRYERS )

58A: [ N ovelist Theodore] ( DREISER )

60A: [" Y et here we ___"] ( ARE )

61A: [ O celot’s marking] ( SPOT )

63A: [ U rology or neurology pro] (DOC)

Call it a secret bonus that I threw in just for fun.

Finally, a few other answers and clues:

BUS TRIP . Remember that double-decker bus that Peter Pan took with the Darling kids off to Neverland? I think that was the inspiration for “Magic Bus” by The Who and the cartoon “The Magic School Bus.” Just kidding — Peter Pan refers to the 18A: [Adventure with Peter Pan?] is. Remember that double-decker bus that Peter Pan took with the Darling kids off to Neverland? I think that was the inspiration for “Magic Bus” by The Who and the cartoon “The Magic School Bus.” Just kidding — Peter Pan refers to the bus company

MINA Kimes. She’s not only a super-knowledgeable football commentator; she’s a big crossword fan, too. 68A: ["NFL Live” analyst Kimes] isKimes. She’s not only a super-knowledgeable football commentator; she’s a big crossword fan, too. Here’s a clip of Mina from August 2020 talking with Bomani Jones and Field Yates about how she would go back into the New York Times’s archive of puzzles to race through old Friday and Saturday puzzles and flex about it on Instagram.

LEEROY Jenkins. This brings me back. If you’re not familiar with the video, 75A: [___ Jenkins (“World of Warcraft” player character in a 2005 viral video)] isJenkins. This brings me back. If you’re not familiar with the video, just sit back and watch

122A: [Secret puzzles within puzzles] is METAS . I didn’t intend to include this in the puzzle at all, much less include it in the final Across position where a lot of relevant meta clues can be found, but it amused me all the same.

1D: [Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic, e.g.] is MASCOTS. Living around Philly for over 20 years made me do this. Gritty made me do this.

What did you think?

