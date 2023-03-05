As a comic journalist who has most of her work posted online, it’s pretty easy to find pieces I wrote years ago that I don’t totally agree with anymore. I’ve grown as an artist and a person, and these articles stick around to remind me that change is possible, inevitable even. In particular this piece on body hair I wrote for The Lily in 2018. Upon rereading, it’s clear how much I struggle with the idea of my nieces growing up in a world that demands that they change their bodies. I left them with this: “Do what makes you feel good and be kind to those who make different choices.” But now I’m recognizing the flaws in that message, that it in fact requires a lot of self-examination, starting with one important question: