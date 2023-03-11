Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6th

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a speech Saturday night, former vice president Mike Pence delivered what amounted to his strongest rebuke of Donald Trump, criticizing the former president for his role in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol as well as attempts to rewrite the history of that day.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

The former vice president was speaking at the Gridiron dinner, a white-tie event thrown by journalists in Washington, D.C. that this year featured speeches by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in addition to Pence. The annual event tends to be a lighthearted affair, with skits and parody songs performed by members of the Washington press corps.

The night also features comedy routines from politicians, where they often are more willing to cut loose, perhaps because the Gridiron does not allow television cameras. Pence’s performance included his own attempt at a comedy routine, which included knocks on his former running mate.

“I once invited President Trump to Bible study,” Pence said early in his speech. “He really liked the passages about the smiting and perishing of thine enemies. As he put it, ‘Ya know Mike, There’s some really good stuff in here.’”

Pence also hinted about his own potential run for president. “I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican nominee for president in 2024,” he said. “If it’s me.”

But near the end of Pence’s speech he turned serious, saying that there was one topic he would not joke about.

“The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th,” he said. “But make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way.”

