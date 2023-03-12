When I was pregnant, I imagined giving my son a combination of breast milk and formula. I liked the idea of nursing, but feeding a baby seemed like a big job I didn’t want to do all on my own. My plans changed when my son refused to drink from anything other than my breasts. Because I had to pump at work to maintain my supply, I ended up with a lot of extra breast milk. So I was delighted when I learned about milk-sharing groups and found families that could use my extra milk to feed their babies.