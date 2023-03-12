Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The American Crossword Puzzle Tournament just announced its slate of constructors for the 2023 event: Kevin Christian, Kameron Austin Collins, Sam Ezersky, Joel Fagliano, Christina Iverson, Lynn Lempel, Andrea Carla Michaels, Mike Shenk, and Robyn Weintraub. Are you in for this year’s tourney? If you are, I’ll see you in Stamford.

It’s Oscar night, so it’s time to sit back and enjoy a movie puzzle. Seven phrases contain the names of Oscar-winning film directors that have been split apart by a letter. The theme clues contain parenthetical movie titles which represent films for which these directors won the Academy Award for best director.

24A: [Sternums (“Platoon”)] is BREA ST B ONE S , containing Oliver STONE cut by a B.

45A: ["Dead Man’s Party” band with a rhyming name (“Parasite”)] is OINGO BO I NG O , with BONG Joon-Ho cut by an I.

67A: [Attractive to viewers (“Brokeback Mountain”)] is TE LE G E NIC , with Ang LEE cut by a G.

69A: [Brand that touts itself as “The King of Beers” (“The Sound of Music”)] is BUD W E ISE R , with Robert WISE cut by an E.

83A: [Health clinic, e.g. (“It Happened One Night”)] is MEDI CA L PRA CTICE , with Frank CAPRA cut by an L.

100A: [Texas Revolution figure for whom Texas’s largest city is named (“The Treasure of the Sierra Madre”)] is SAM H O USTON , with John HUSTON cut by an O.

104A: [Bitter, public feud (“The Quiet Man”)] is WAR O F W ORD S, with John Ford cut by a W.

The revealer at 113A: [Oscar-winning film whose Oscar-winning director is spelled out by the letters cutting the circled Oscar-winning directors] is “THE HURT LOCKER.” That was directed by Kathryn BIGELOW , whose name cuts through the other directors’ names.

Fun fact: Kathryn Bigelow’s name also has the unique property of being a heterogram — a word where every letter appears only once each. I made use of that fact for a metapuzzle back in September 2016, although back then I described her name as an isogram. That’s also true, except an isogram refers to a word where each letter appears the same number of times, so a word where every letter appears twice (as in INTESTINES) counts as an isogram. A heterogram is a type of isogram, just one where each letter appears only once.

Some other answers and clues:

59A: [Movie star, e.g., briefly] is CELEB . This wasn’t meant as a bonus movie-related answer, but it ended up crossing the center of the grid.

82A: [Man’s name found in “line drawings”] is NED , literally hiding in “li ne d rawings.”

EMO . Quite the colorful quote about one of the more disputed terms in music, no? Justin Sayles at the Ringer wrote a 118A: ["Such a strange and meaningless word,” per the rock musician Davey Havok] is. Quite the colorful quote about one of the more disputed terms in music, no? Justin Sayles at the Ringer wrote a glossary of emo-related terms that I’ll probably consult for a few EMO clues.

ESP . It’s a pretty 127A: [Subject of the Stargate Project, for which the CIA recruited alleged mind readers] is. It’s a pretty wild story

5D: [Drive while dreaming?] is AMBITION . “Drive” means “energy” and “dreaming” refers to aspirations, although maybe it’s a sign of wild ambition if you’re driving a car while you’re asleep.

35D / 60D: [With 60 Down, storied infiltrator of a thieves’ den] is ALI / BABA . Last week we had this answer as a one-word entry, now we have it as two. It’s odd that they ended up in the same column in the grid.

DEVILED / EGG . I didn’t clue it this way, but a single deviled egg played a role in 43D / 40D: [With 40 Down, hard-boiled hors d’oeuvre] is. I didn’t clue it this way, but a single deviled egg played a role in one of my favorite “Futurama” gags

OREO . It’s been 46D: [The Most ___ ___ (limited-edition cookie released in 2023)] is. It’s been described as “an Oreo stuffed with Oreos.” Here’s hoping we never run out of weird ways to clue this word.

59D / 72A: [With 72 Across, soft drinks sold since 1886] is COCA / COLAS . The third of three cross-referenced answers in this puzzle. I didn’t plan any of them. Sometimes the puzzle just works out that way.

88D is “SPARE ME” and right next to it at 89D is “COME NOW,” both clued as ["Oh, please”]. Hopefully the repetition gives you a better reaction than the clues’ tone would suggest.

Finally, be aware that next week’s puzzle has a meta, though I believe it will be easier than the one from Super Bowl Sunday.

What did you think?

