Today’s meta instructions say that we’re looking for “the missing seventh theme answer, formed by combining two entries in the completed grid.” The first thing to do is to look at the six bizarre theme answers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 23A: [Stammering, initially incorrect response to the trivia question “Which Constitution State college is in the Ivy League?”?] is UCONN, ER, YALE .

37A: [Pizza joint?] is PEPPERONI VENDOR .

64A: [Telephone some certain Buddhist onlooker?] is CALL A ZEN BYSTANDER .

79A: [Dunkable cookies that make you feel like a tough guy?] is MACHISMO OREOS .

90A: [Middle English and Latin, e.g.?] is FEUDAL TONGUES .

109A: [Monopoly company’s granny?] is HASBRO’S NANA. Whenever I solve a meta that features answers seemingly made up out of whole cloth, I always ask myself: “Why are these words smashed together like that?” There’s a reason they’re combined the way they are. To help you spot it, there are two extra hints in the bottom row of the puzzle.

121A: [Google.com, imdb.com or wikipedia.org, e.g. (any of which may come in handy for solving this meta)] is URL . Here’s your occasional reminder that using resources like Google or Wikipedia to help you solve a meta is not only okay, it’s strongly encouraged. They came in handy for me to write the puzzle, so why not use them to solve it?

The big hint, though, is at the Omega Across answer. 124A: [Bond, e.g.] is SPY.

The title is “Forming a Bond” and here’s the word “Bond” showing up in the final Across clue. It can’t be a coincidence. The strange theme answers form the last names of actors who played James Bond. A little bit of Googling can help you confirm their names.

U CONN, ER, Y ALE hides Sean CONNERY .

PEPPERO NI VEN DOR hides David NIVEN .

CAL L A ZEN BY STANDER hides George LAZENBY .

MACHIS MO ORE OS hides Roger MOORE .

FEU DAL TON GUES hides Timothy DALTON .

HAS BRO’S NAN A hides Pierce BROSNAN .

Now we need the seventh theme answer … the 007th theme answer, I suppose. Who’s missing from the list? That would be Daniel CRAIG, so you need to scan the grid to find two theme answers that, when combined, spell out CRAIG. You’ll find them in symmetrical positions. 26A: [Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park city] is ACCRA and 29A: [Home built in cold climates] is IGLOO, leading to the wacky meta answer AC CRA IG LOO .

While writing the clues I noticed that you could actually combine two entries to spell out CRAIG at the very ends of the theme answers rather than the middle, as with CRAZE at 48D or CRATE at 50D followed by RERIG at 102A to make CRA ZE RER IG or CRA TE RER IG . I imagine it would be tough to clue CRAZE RERIG or CRATE RERIG in a way that makes grammatical sense. But whatever, I’ll just save this idea for my future “Splitting a Bond” meta.

Whether you figured this meta out or not, I’m just happy that I made it with MACHISMO OREOS, which I think is 007′s favorite cookie. They’d probably be a clever hidden camera that Q would whip up.

What did you think?

