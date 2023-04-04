He dreamed of playing college baseball. At 56, he left his job to do it.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During his first baseball practice with Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County Community College Mustangs, Jim Fullan struck out on three pitches. He nearly quit the team. “What did I sign up for?” Fullan, 56, recalled thinking at the start of the season in mid-January at the community college in Blue Bell, Pa., near Philadelphia. “Everyone’s looking at me like ‘what the heck is that guy doing here?’”

The father of three — and grandfather of nine — recently retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He left his job of 36 years for one reason: He wanted play college baseball.

Although he enjoyed his career, he felt unfulfilled. “I wanted to do something else with my life,” he said, adding that he played baseball as a child, as well as in adult leagues in his 20s and 30s.

In recent years, his grandchildren became interested in the sport, giving him a renewed desire to get back in the game.

“I don’t want to be a spectator, I want to be a player,” he said he decided while sitting on the sidelines at his grandchild’s game.

“I gave up a good salary to do this, and I never looked back,” he said.

In addition to playing on a school baseball team, he wanted to earn a college degree — something he had not yet done, since he started his family right out of high school and enlisted in the military from 1984 to 1986.

So, he retired from his job as a postmaster in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and proceeded to apply to various community colleges last summer. And he let them all know he wanted to join the baseball team. His request was rejected by most, and ignored by the rest.

“Montco was the only one that embraced me,” Fullan said.

He was elated, although nervous that his age might make it hard to keep up with school — and also play a sport. In 2021, Fullan suffered a heart attack while playing baseball in an over-55 league. He said he recovered and is now as “healthy as ever.”

“I have to understand my limitations,” he said, adding that he plays as both a right fielder and a left fielder. “I can’t run full speed, I can’t dive.”

“I’m not bad with my age group, but when you go up against kids a third of your age, it’s a real awakening,” said Fullan, who started classes at Montgomery County Community College in August.

Of the 25 players who tried out for the team, 18 stayed on — including Fullan. So far in the season, the Mustangs have won 12 and lost 2 games in their league, Division III in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Although the first few practices were challenging for Fullan, he said, “I’ve been learning to acclimate myself.”

His coach, Mike Fitzgerald, has helped in that process.

“He’s here because he can contribute,” said Fitzgerald, explaining that Fullan’s skills earned him a spot on the team. “He can put the ball in play.”

In Fitzgerald’s 25 years as a coach, Fullan is the oldest player he has had on a team.

“It didn’t surprise me that somebody wants to have their shot to play at this level, it surprised me that he stuck it out and that he could actually do it,” Fitzgerald said.

In addition to contributing to the team’s play, Fitzgerald said, Fullan has also become a mentor to many of the players on the team.

“What they see in him is a guy who is 56 years old, who wants it bad enough that he’s going to work his backside off to get it,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s helped the whole team. He is a true teammate.”

Cole Schuck, a pitcher and second baseman, was shocked when he saw Fullan at tryouts. Now, though, “he’s just like any other player on the team,” he said.

“Jim is always giving us inspirational talks and keeping our heads up,” said Schuck, 18. “He brings a great energy to the dugout.”

The season — which runs until mid-May — consists of 40 games against other colleges, including four-year schools, and the team practices Monday through Friday.

Aside from Fullan, players on the team range in age from 18 to 22. The average student age at the college is 26, although many older adults attend, too. The oldest graduate in the class of 2022 was 73.

“Montco truly is for all learners at every age and stage of life,” said Victoria L. Bastecki-Perez, the president of Montgomery County Community College. “We foster a culture of belonging where everyone feels welcomed and empowered to achieve their unique goals.”

Fullan is following in the footsteps of others who have returned to college to play sports, including bus driver Dan Stoddard, who went back to college to play basketball at age 38, and Ray Ruschel, who at age 49 played college football.

Fullan is working toward a two-year liberal studies degree and is taking a full course load consisting of four classes, totaling 13 credits. To maintain a spot on the team, “you have to keep your grades up,” and maintain at least a 2.0 grade-point average, he said, adding that he currently has a 3.17 grade-point average and is on track to graduate in May 2024. He intends to play on the baseball team next season, as well.

While it’s challenging to juggle baseball, classes, homework, his family and other obligations, “it’s just a great experience,” said Fullan, who is divorced. “It’s been so worth it.”

The highlight, he said, is team bonding. He said his relationship with his teammates is reciprocal, as they have helped him sharpen his baseball skills, as well as learn to use technology to keep up with his schoolwork.

“When we win as a team, there’s nothing more satisfying than the bus ride home, and seeing how happy they are,” Fullan said. “They teach me all the tricks of the trade.”

“They love hearing my stories, and I love learning from them,” he added.

Most of all, he’s thrilled that his story — which was originally chronicled in the Philadelphia Inquirer — is positively impacting people beyond the college community.

“I’m so happy that other people are happy because of this,” said Fullan, who hopes to get into coaching once he graduates. “It’s not about baseball. It’s about pursuing your goals and dreams in life.”

Fullan said he hopes his nonlinear life track will encourage others to go after what they want — even if it’s unconventional.

“I want to inspire people through my actions, and not my words,” he said. “I’m really big on leading by example.”

Since the first practice, “I’ve come a long way,” Fullan said. “I really do hit the ball pretty much every time now.”

“Failing is okay. It teaches you,” he said. “Just don’t quit.”

