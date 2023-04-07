Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vince McMahon isn’t normally one to share power. The much-feared executive chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment announced this week that he has signed a deal with Endeavor, the holding company of former Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel. For a whopping price tag of $9.3 billion — more than Disney paid for Marvel and Lucasfilm, combined — WWE is merging with the Endeavor-owned mixed martial arts firm UFC to form a new entity. If the merger is approved, that company will be controlled by Endeavor — and Emanuel will be McMahon’s boss.

This kind of arrangement is almost entirely unprecedented for WWE, where McMahon has ruled, unopposed, for nearly 40 years. Founded in 1957 by McMahon’s father, Vincent James McMahon, the Northeastern pro wrestling company was family-owned for decades. It became a dominant force in this theatrical, sports-imitating art form.

McMahon gradually bought the company from his dad (who is posthumously known in wrestling as “Vince Senior”) in the early 1980s. Throughout that process and until the end of Vince Senior’s life in 1984, the father attempted to divide authority over the firm, which was then called the WWF.

Vince Senior had thought he could keep his son under control. His son had other plans.

“I knew my dad wouldn’t really have sold me the business,” McMahon said, “had he known what I was going to do.”

McMahon began a policy of aggressive expansion, tearing into or outright buying the other regional “territories” that constituted the wrestling industry in the U.S. and Canada. Vince Senior was deeply displeased and repeatedly attempted to get his son to stop the madness and respect the fellow promoters with which the father had dealt in the past. He would threaten to denounce the company and his son. McMahon would talk his dad down but never backed off from his plans.

As McMahon put it in an unpublished interview that I uncovered for my new biography, “Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America,” “My dad was on the outside now.”

His father died a lonely man. Very few of his old pals in the wrestling industry came to pay their respects during his stay in the cancer ward. They were furious with the younger McMahon for upending what they’d built.

Since then, McMahon has continued his empire building. He bought promoter Mike LeBell’s Los Angeles-based wrestling territory; LeBell ended up suing McMahon over money he said he was owed, but the suit was dismissed and McMahon faced no consequences.

He bought Stu Hart’s Canadian territory; the Hart family says Stu never got paid a dime for it, but they didn’t sue because their son, Bret, would lose his new job with McMahon’s company.

And, many years later, after Bret signed a contract guaranteeing him control over how his in-ring character was written out of the WWF’s storyline, McMahon flipped the script without telling Bret and had the grappler lose in historically humiliating fashion during a championship match in Montreal. The wrestling world still speaks with a mix of outrage and awe over the so-called Montreal Screwjob.

There are many other such stories.

Emanuel, who was the inspiration for Jeremy Piven’s egomaniacal, power-hungry agent in “Entourage,” is no pushover himself. But he’ll have a difficult time bringing McMahon to heel. The two did an interview with CNBC on Monday, in which Emanuel emphasized that he trusted McMahon’s vision and wanted him to remain the driving force at WWE. They were also asked what they would do if they find themselves in conflict over a decision. Emanuel said that if there’s something one of them wants to do and the other doesn’t want to do it, it simply won’t happen. They require unanimity.

Good luck with that.

Within WWE, Vince McMahon is known as a relentless micromanager. Many writers who worked at WWE said that even tiny, last-minute changes to the shows had to be personally approved by the boss. Popular, talented wrestlers are regularly kept away from top spots, despite the wishes of WWE creatives, just because McMahon’s capricious intuition tells him they shouldn’t be there.

Even when McMahon stepped away from his CEO and board-chairman positions last summer in the wake of sexual-misconduct allegations, he never actually gave up power. He remained the largest individual shareholder in WWE and controlled roughly 80 percent of shareholder votes. He could have brought himself back anytime he liked — and in January, he did. Stephanie McMahon, who had been interim co-CEO until her father installed himself as executive chairman that month, left the firm amid rumors that she had either been ousted or had resigned in disgust. The CEO who remains, Nick Khan, knows where his bread is buttered and goes along with McMahon.

So, what happens when McMahon makes an obscene or offensive story decision that Emanuel disagrees with? It’s difficult to imagine a man like McMahon bending the knee to a higher power.

If he does, it will be a proverbial meeting of the unstoppable force and the immovable object. McMahon may have to roll over on some things to appease his ostensible superior, but he’s played the long game before, only to plot an operatic revenge. He swiftly acquiesced to Bret Hart’s demands during their contact negotiation — only to completely ignore them when the time came for Hart’s Montreal coup de grace. When misconduct allegations came out last year, McMahon feigned stepping back, only to return when he had his ducks in a row.

McMahon, despite having an estimated net worth of more than $3 billion, has little to lose. After last summer, he could have contented himself to rake in cash and sit at home as a kind of chairman emeritus. But he chose to get back in the fray. He likes being rich, but he likes being in control even more. As he approaches his ninth decade of life, he might prefer to be the lord of an impoverished empire rather than a wealthy retiree.

That makes McMahon a dangerous individual, at least for his prospective new boss. He will stop at nothing to assert himself. He has shown he’s willing to blow up any personal connection, even with his family, in pursuit of total power. He’s not about to stop now.

Abraham Josephine Riesman is a journalist based in Rhode Island. Her second book is “Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America.”

