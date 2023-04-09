Until a few years ago, I never had the chance to indulge in gaming as as hobby — unlike many of my friends who grew up playing on consoles and PCs.
It has been both a blessing and a curse.
It’s a curse because my gaming skills are not on par compared with my husband and my friends who have been holding a controller all their lives. And it’s a blessing because I never had to deal with the sheer amount of misogyny that strangers can spew behind their keyboards.
