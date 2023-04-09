Another American Crossword Puzzle Tournament is in the books. Just as I expected, it was a wonderful time getting to reunite with the puzzle family. This year I finished in 33rd place overall, but that was with a mistake — a really careless one, although it made me laugh after the fact. Who knew that after you erase a wrong letter and then see what the correct letter is supposed to be, you actually have to write in the correct letter to get credit for the right answer? Not me, apparently. Without the error I would have finished in 18th, but I still would have finished just short of the B division finals, and statistically speaking I still had my best finish ever at the ACPT. I wrote about the experience and how I was able to overcome some solving anxiety in this long thread here.