The most-followed U.S. congressman on TikTok is doing a delicate dance

The congressman is camera-ready, but his apartment isn’t. “There’s no furniture,” explains Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.), “and it’s just a bed on the floor. I haven’t had time to go to T.J. Maxx.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So, instead of putting the austerity of his Navy Yard pied-à-terre on full display, the 40-year-old freshman has a tall chair and two massive softbox lights set up in front of the wood-paneled walls of the luxury building’s communal kitchen. He owes his TikTok followers — he has 1.6 million, the most in all of Congress — an update on the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

He opens up a script in Google Docs on his laptop and starts recording, but soon it becomes clear that this makeshift studio isn’t ideal. The kitchen is right next to an entertainment room, where two young children and a woman were making a racket at the pool table, with only a thin, frosted-glass partition between them.

“After we saw two banks fail,” Jackson says to the camera, “the next domino to fall was going to be a regional bank called First Republic—”

From the next room, one of the kids lets out a frustrated scream: “ARE YOU—?!” Then, a bloodcurdling screech.

The congressman pauses, looks to his left, listens for silence. “Here’s why it hasn’t failed—” Clack, the billiards go.

“Here’s why it hasn’t failed—”

Several failed takes later, he’s managed to get through the script using whatever breaks of silence he could get.

“I’m not any better at it” than other politicians, Jackson says of his social media habit. “I was just willing to fail for longer.”

Jackson has been trying to figure out the social media game for a minute. Back in 2015, before he was in Congress, Jackson went viral when he was the only state senator to show up to work during a snowstorm. In 2017 and 2019, he tried his luck with explainer-style videos on gerrymandering and Medicaid expansion, respectively, that didn’t exactly take off. In 2021, he took to Medium to mildly critique the country’s evacuation from Afghanistan. (Jackson deployed north of Kandahar with an Army psychological operations team in 2005.)

Now, in the age of TikTok, he’s racking up millions of views and likes on his videos explaining the week’s important subjects, such as the hubbub over Chinese spy balloons and the drama over whether Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would be able to corral enough votes to become House speaker.

There’s a production process, Jackson says: hours of research before writing a short script of punchy sentences, which he delivers looking straight at his camera (a Sony Alpha 7 III that retails for about $2,200). Then he edits the footage himself in Adobe Premiere Pro, and the videos go live on Monday morning on each of his accounts. (He cross-posts his videos to TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Reddit and even LinkedIn.) The videos often reel viewers in with an intriguing premise that suggests they’re about to get a peek behind the curtain of life among the Hill people. “I made a bet with another member of Congress and I lost,” he says in one. “I had a lot of reporters last week call me wanting to do an interview, and I turned them all down, and here’s why,” he says in another.

Jackson’s image carefully straddles the line between the clean-cut seriousness of a lawmaker (suit and tie) and the curated casualness of a dad at home at the end of a long day (the top button of his shirt open). He cracks a couple of jokes, but he has mostly preserved the plain-spoken formality of his old job as a prosecutor. (He has told his staff that he won’t do dances.) His videos can be strategically personal, such as when he walked viewers through his personal finances (categories, not exact numbers) — mortgage, the cars his family pays for, the index funds tied to his retirement account — as he warned about the hazards of allowing members of Congress to trade stocks. He’s even considered recording a video about how he lost out on being the co-lead for a piece of legislation banning members of Congress from stock-trading: He took too long to respond to the bill’s author because he was in the middle of eating a Chipotle burrito. The incident has been recorded, for now, as a draft of a script in his Notes app, with the title, “My burrito mistake.” His staff isn’t sure about that one.

Spend enough time on the internet, and you might develop some theories about posting.

“One of the things that vertical-scrolling apps have done is shorten everyone’s attention span even more, so these are dopamine-release mechanisms, essentially,” he says. “And you have to deliver a message within that cycle that stays compelling while also being factual.”

With his videos, Jackson believes he’s dispelling the assumption that people turn to social media only to slake their thirst for outrage. His breakout hit came last month, after the crisis at Silicon Valley Bank had people worried about a wider run on banks that would compound the problem.

He’d been planning to post a video about how most of the work he does in Congress is not ready-made for television, because it’s not upsetting and thus wouldn’t capture viewers’ interest. But when the news of the bank run seemed more urgent, he decided to “toss out the front page” and stay up past 2 a.m. to film the video. Jackson, bleary-eyed and wearing a hoodie, told his viewers that members of Congress had just met in an emergency Zoom session convened by the Treasury Department. “It was literally on regular Zoom. I was sent a link. I clicked the link, and most of Congress was there,” he says. He calmly assured viewers that depositors at Silicon Valley Bank would be made whole, but “not with taxpayer money,” and those being protected would not include management or stockholders. The video went mega-viral, accumulating more than 29 million views.

Annie Wu Henry, the 27-year-old former social media producer for Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) 2022 campaign, said Jackson’s feed shows that politicians don’t need to jump on viral trends to build a large following. Instead, they can hone the approach they think will resonate most with their audience.

“So much about social media in general is consistency,” Henry says. “He just wants to get people information, and he’s going to do that consistently and reliably and do it well — and do it in a way that’s personable.”

Jackson’s success on TikTok comes at a time when the platform is under acute government scrutiny over its handling of Americans’ data. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray has charged in testimony to Congress that the app’s Chinese-owned parent company could be forced to cooperate with hypothetical requests for Americans’ data from Beijing. In a five-hour marathon hearing March 23, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew denied that his company had ever received such a request or that it is beholden to the Chinese government, but members of Congress and the White House remain skeptical. The same day, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) subtly called out Jackson by linking to an article about his TikTok use in a news release and labeling the app’s use “beyond reckless.”

Jackson says he trusts Wray’s “very cogent, very levelheaded” concerns and says he’d vote for legislation banning the app as a last resort, even if that means no longer reaching the 200,000 constituents from his district that he estimates use the app. “There’s no perfect solution at this point,” he says, though he prefers that TikTok be sold. He has told reporters that he posts using a separate, nongovernment phone — one that only has TikTok installed — to mitigate privacy concerns.

Jason Linton, a TikTok content creator with 12.8 million followers who came to D.C. in March as part of the company’s lobbying push, says that although he disagrees with Jackson that an outright ban would be an acceptable outcome, he appreciates that the congressman is being open about his stance. “I’m 44 years old, but what I see that really connects with the younger generation and particularly every generation across TikTok is honest communication — just authenticity,” Linton says. “There’s no gimmicks about him.”

If TikTok becomes a place where it’s no longer viable for the congressman to post, Jackson will probably just pivot to Instagram, although he has only a fraction of the followers on that platform. Plus, he says “just under a million” people subscribe to his newsletter on Substack, which ranks among the site’s top political newsletters. (“It’s the open rate that I take seriously,” he says.)

Jackson never ended up posting the video he recorded in his building’s communal kitchen. (The clamor from the pool table in the next room had leaked into his microphone.)

The session had been a failure, but no big deal. The congressman scrapped the take and did it all over again from his home in Charlotte, where he can buy 30 minutes of quiet by bribing his children with ice cream.

