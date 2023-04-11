The Washington Post’s 2023 Peeps diorama contest winners

So, why Peeps? These headache demons are more than the marshmallow of the season. They are both an artistic tool and medium. They come in bird and rabbit shapes, and if you’re still not convinced, note the variety of colors and flavors. You can munch on a classic Peep, burn your tongue on a Hot Tamales Peep and start your day with Peeps cereal. (We do not recommend all in one sitting.)
This contest dates all the way back to 2007, with participants spanning countries and generations. But in 2017, the contest was discontinued.
Four years later, in 2021, The Washington Post performed a resurrection, this time, on TikTok. Amid the pandemic, more than 80 people set aside their sourdough starters and whipped coffee to tackle a Peeps diorama, which they could submit via TikTok or a photo. Last year, we were once again overwhelmed with submissions — and one lengthy YouTube video from a very creative 7-year-old.
@washingtonpost Replying to @washingtonpost It’s back! Make sure to tag us and use the hashtag #PeepsDiorama2023 ♬ original sound - We are a newspaper.
This year, our 1.6 million TikTok followers did not let us down. The dioramas were judged on the following criteria:
Theme: The best themes are relevant to the year of the contest — for example, the entry titled, “Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on ‘The Masked Singer.’”
Originality: Although Peeps have become more versatile, there’s only so much you can do with the two basic shapes: a chick and a rabbit. We’re looking for contestants who really find a way to create an original master-peep-ce — like the Peep Minions in this year’s “Despicable Peeps” entry.
Craftsmanship: Although a diorama typically exists within a singular box, we want to see if contestants can use their engineering skills to break out of the shoe box. TikTok user @steviekicks440 really stretched the limits this year with a three-story diorama.
Showmanship: While competitors can submit video or photos, most chose to post on TikTok, which earns you extra points. The official account for the beloved TV show “Arthur” created a diorama based around the show’s famous “library card” song.
Edibility: Can you eat it? How much of it can you eat? Does the shoe box look edible? Is it cake? Am I cake? This final category confused our judges (and likely readers) the most.
Here are a dozen of our favorite entries, capping off with this year’s winners.
Rocco and Elmo
Straight out of “Sesame Street,” these two viral besties are passive aggressively hashing out their differences in Peeps form.
@twincitiespbs Bringing Rocco back to your fyp for our @washingtonpost peeps diorma entry #peepsdiorama2023 #peepbs #npeepr ♬ Rocco on Rocks - sesamestreet
‘The Joy of Painting’
Bob Ross, is that you??? We’re taking notes.
@pbssocal_kcet On this day, you experienced The Joy of Peepting 🎨. cc: @washingtonpost #PeepsDiorama2023 #PeepBS #BobRoss ♬ original sound - PBS SoCal and KCET
Rihanna halftime show
Peeps better have my money! Rihanna and her trove of dancers warmed up the stage for these Peeps.
Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’
This diorama captured one of this year’s most memorable TV moments from all angles. We even got the TikTok equivalent of DVD commentary!
@uhhhhhhhhhhhhh18 Sweat, tears, and a chunk of my hair went into this project @washingtonpost @davejorgenson @bychrisvazquez @carmellaboykin #peepsdiorama2023 ♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling
Taylor Swift: The Peeps Tour
Arenas are overrated. Welcome to the Peeps tour, coming to a screen near you. And these seats are free.
Despicable Peeps
Siri, translate “Despicable Peeps” into minionese.
@harshmomandson Now Playing: Despicable Peeps. Will Gru and his little sugary friends be able to defeat El Macho and free those evil (yet adorable) purple monsters?! Armed with jelly guns, can our Peep friends save the day? @entertainment_weekly says 2 thumbs up for this peep-tastic flick. @rottentomatoes gives it 100% - sinply a perfect film. #peepsdiorama2023 #oscarworthy @washingtonpost ♬ The Big Battle - Heitor Pereira
The ‘Peeple’s Defiance’
History documented in Peep form. This creator chose to reference the Ukraine war.
And now … the winners.
Our six judges scored each entry on a scale of 1 to 10, but for the first time, we ended up with a three-way tie for second place. Our top three spots went to five different contestants.
The top five dioramas are all completely different, which is just how we like our dioramas (but not how we like our Peeps. Hot Tamales Peeps are weird).
3rd place: Sakura Matsuri D.C.
Missed peak bloom? Fear not. The fun (and chaos) is forever immortalized in this diorama of one of DC’s cherry blossom festivals.
@klemtura_peeple Post Peeps 2023 diorama entry...Sakura Matsuri DC!#PeepsDiorama2023#sakuramatsuri#LetThePeepleDecide@washingtonpost ♬ Say So (Japanese Version) - Rainych
2nd place (tie): Bob Born memorial
An inside look at the Peeps factory — and an ode to the man who started it all.
2nd place (tie) Peep-le Ball
Love it or hate it, pickleball’s probably come to a court near you — and these squishy players are (hopefully) less injury prone.
@ctaylor403 Peep-leball drama in the DMV #pickleball #peepsdiorama2023 #peepsdiorama @davejorgenson @carmellaboykin @bychrisvazquez @washingtonpost ♬ original sound - todayinpickleball
2nd place (tie): Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card
The message is true and the nostalgia for this classic “Arthur” song was undeniable.
@arthurpbs Having fun isn’t hard when you’re making a @washingtonpost Peeps diorama! Unless you’re making Peeps dance, then it can be hard tbh #PeepsDiorama2023 #Arthur #PeepBS #NPeepR ♬ Arthur Library Card song - ArthurPBS
1st place: Barrington Public Library
What’s better than one diorama? Several incredible dioramas from one library in one TikTok entry! Our judges loved it and could not stop re-watching it to spot more details.
@barringtonpubliclibrary Some of the entries for our 6th Annual Peep Diorama Contest! Who would you vote for? #peeps #peepdiorama #barringtonplri #barringtonri ♬ Island In The Sun - Weezer
