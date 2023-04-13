Six works that capture the complexity of being trans in America

3 ‘Veneno’

When Anderson first saw “Veneno,” they were stunned: “I watched much of it with my mouth wide open, just in awe at what was unfolding.”

The Spanish series is based on the life of Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, better known as La Veneno (“the Poison”). She was a sex worker turned singer and television personality who became a trans icon in the ’90s. The show, based on a biography of La Veneno by journalist Valeria Vegas, jumps mainly between three distinct periods in La Veneno’s life: from her early transition, to her ascent to stardom in the ’90s, to her first meeting with Vegas in 2006.

What makes the show stand out is its authenticity and complexity, Anderson said. Several people who knew La Veneno, including Vegas, consulted on or appear in the show. The three main stages of her life are played by three different trans women (in fact, each trans character in the show is played by a trans actor). And unlike other shows, where a trans character is defined by how cis people respond to them, “Veneno” shows these trans women in community: guiding, gossiping, consoling and cooking big pans of paella for each other.