Style

So long to that annoying, beloved blue check. (A thread.)

Twitter removes what was once a status symbol for the creative class.

Perspective by
Staff writer
April 21, 2023 at 11:13 a.m. EDT
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
We should all quit this hellsite anyway, so maybe the removal of Twitter’s legacy blue checks — the ones you didn’t have to pay for, before Elon Musk began charging $8 — will evict the brain worms that make otherwise smart people care about “ratios” & “the main character”… 1/4

…and “milkshake duck” and the identity of Dril. If you don’t know what those things are, you probably didn’t have and subsequently lose a blue check on April 20 (a stoner joke). The bearers of this mark “may or may not be notable,” as Musk labeled them, sneeringly. 2/4

The loss of blue checks may or may not be notable, because lol, who cares. Celebrities have other ways to talk to fans. Journalists should spend more time offline. Blue checks used to be a creative class status symbol, and now they’re for dweebs who pay for a free website. 3/4

But years from now, after AI replaces the free press at the behest of President Musk, an exhibit on blue checks at the future Smithsonian Museum of Internet Culture will evoke memories of a time when there was still optimism about social media. Maybe that’s what we’ll miss. 4/4

