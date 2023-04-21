Vienna nudists oppose plans for cable car over their beach

BERLIN — Nudists in Austria are up in arms about plans for a cable car that would pass over a popular beach on the northern edge of Vienna where clothing is optional.
“I don’t want to end up on the internet,” the 72-year-old told APA.
Project developer Hannes Dejaco sought to reassure nudists, saying the cable cars would only pass over the beach for a short stretch. In addition, the windows could be made to turn opaque automatically, he was quoted as saying.
A promotional video for the cable car project says it would go from the Heiligenstadt transit station across the Danube river and then back over to the Kahlenberg, a small mountain in the north of the capital. Some 115 gondolas with panoramic windows would offer a “breathtaking view across Vienna,” it says.