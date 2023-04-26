Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

First lady Jill Biden’s gown for the state dinner on Wednesday with Korea was an oyster-colored column of solid understatement. Standing next to her husband, President Biden, and South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, both in tuxedos, and President Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, Biden’s elbow-length silk dress by the Lebanese designer, Reem Acra, looked muted, but agreeably graceful.

The dress, and much of the wardrobe she has worn as first lady, are intended to make us appreciate briefly that she looks lovely — and quickly move on. The maker of the dress is not easily recognizable; Rarely, does Biden believe, should a brand name be a talking point. As flattering as that pale purple may be on her, she’s much happier to let her guests’ ensembles, especially noted clotheshorse Kim, in a sweeping chiffon skirt and little white gloves, provide the fashion credentials.

State dinners — this the Biden administration’s second, after December’s dinner with France — are among the rare occasions when we see the first lady in a gown, a garment mostly associated with celebrities and royals. The first lady, of course, is neither, and so instead, the state dinner becomes a moment for her to cement a shared idea of what American sophistication should look like. For Biden, that’s been a vision of centrist glamour, an accessible elegance.

Both of Biden’s predecessors were unusually fashion-forward, and their state dinner ensembles revealed much about how they wanted us to perceive them. Former first lady Michelle Obama wore some of her most memorable looks for these events, and they were outright glamorous, even enviably stylish: a red and black floral gown with an asymmetrical neckline by Alexander McQueen for a state dinner with China in 2011; a Naeem Khan dress decorated with an art deco-inspired pattern of beads, with a stack of gold and silver bangles on one wrist, to host Germany that same year. The look for her final state dinner, with Italy in 2016, was a copper ruched chain mail gown by Versace that seemed like a declaration of her fashion intuition: she knew well the pleasures and spiritual rewards of wearing a beautifully cut, playfully flashy gown.

During her run as first lady, Melania Trump’s state dinner ensembles suggested that for her, fashion could be something like a life raft. In 2019, she wore a fluttery sea foam green dress by J. Mendel for a dinner with Australia; the year before, she donned a Chanel haute couture gown, its lace hand-painted and sequined, for a state dinner with France. If the Chanel gown was a nod to her guests’ home country, it was also a major fashion flex, demonstrating her membership in the elite circle of couture clothing buyers.

Trump, her recognizably designer clothes, by brands from Dior to Calvin Klein (then under the creative directorship of celebrated Belgian designer Raf Simons), often read as an assertion of her individuality, even privacy — she refused to give up the commitment to and pursuit of high fashion typical of women in New York’s one percent.

Obama seemed to see her wardrobe as part of an effort to modernize and expand the archetypes of American glamour. Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton instead favored designers long-beloved by women in circles of American power, like Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta, and stuck to a uniform of ball skirts, crisp white shirts and silk boleros.

Biden’s style is not quite a rebuke of her previous administrations’ eager embrace of fashion, but neither is a return to that earlier traditionalism. Instead, she appears to think strategically about cultivating an accessible look of propriety, of appropriateness. She usually demurs when asked about her clothing choices, deferring to the designers to announce when she wears one of their pieces.

She has stuck to a small coterie of designers and brand who are contemporary but not modern, conservative but not old-fashioned, like Markarian, Gabriela Hearst and Brandon Maxwell. Their clothes are expensive, easily in the thousands of dollars, but have messaging baked into them that can feasibly obscure or justify their price: Markarian and Maxwell as 30-something designers who run small businesses; Hearst as an immigrant who emphasizes sustainability in her designs; and Oscar de la Renta, now run by the late designer’s proteges Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who are also immigrants.

For Dr. Biden, fashion choices seem guided by a notion of common sense. “Jill Biden has a way of dressing that to most people seems appropriate,” said Lisa Kathleen Graddy, the curator of the Smithsonian’s First Ladies Collection. “It seems elegant. It seems pretty. And it’s something that people can visualize themselves wearing or choosing. And I think that makes the first lady very relatable to people who are watching her.”

She wears colors, silhouettes and ensembles that are easily understood. She is an eager re-wearer of her clothes. She knows that navy and soft pinks flatter her. She loves florals, especially in the spring (in the words of the fictional fashion editor Miranda Priestly, “Groundbreaking.”). She grasps that wearing the “right” dress — in tone, fit, and length — has meaning, creates atmosphere, elevates the mood or reminds us that this is casual. She understands the power of a knee-length sheath dress with a matching coat, or a pair of peony pink gloves that perfectly match her coat — that such gestures are timeless, sturdy, agreed upon for a reason. It is a kind of sartorial decorum.

And yet there is always something that lifts her look just above the pedestrian: a pair of playful pink flower earrings, or a wedge espadrille, or a red ribbon tied around the waist of a printed dress. (Remarkably, Biden does not work with a stylist, as both Trump and Obama did.)

For her first state dinner, with France last December, she wore a navy blue dress in a botanical guipure lace — a thicker and larger pattern of lace, sturdier and less fussy, which tends to make a gown look more contemporary. The dress was off the shoulder; she is clearly attuned to the small details that ensure that, at 71, she never looks matronly.

If Trump and Obama saw fashion’s self-expressive qualities as something to celebrate, Biden instead seems to intuit how fashion can create a sense of reliability. It is a position that has likely won her respect from older generations, who tend to be more suspicious of self-expressive pleasures that are stereotyped as feminine like fashion; on the other hand, younger voters, especially Gen Z, see fashion as a part of contemporary life as ubiquitous as pop music or TV. But for now, especially as her husband launches into his reelection campaign, she is eager to make it easy for us to picture ourselves in her shoes.

