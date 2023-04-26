At the state dinner for South Korea, two nations toast an anniversary

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The state dinner for South Korea ended Wednesday without bad gaffes or good quotes, leaving only sparkling chardonnay and flat bromides, with a dash of Angelina Jolie and a diplomatic amuse-bouche: a joint declaration from President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol that served the usual warmed-over warnings to North Korea.

But first, the toasts: delivered to nearly 200 guests in the East Room of the White House, where soaring glass centerpieces on aquamarine tablecloths created a pink canopy of cherry blossoms.

“Our alliance was born out of not shared borders but need,” said Biden, in his 49th year in elected office, and on day two of his campaign to ask for four more. “Shared beliefs: a belief in democracy, liberty, security and, above all, a mutual belief in freedom.”

Yoon, a 62-year-old career prosecutor who first entered electoral politics 22 months ago, knew exactly how to tickle Biden. “Mr. President, allow me to quote an Irish poet of yours,” he said through an interpreter, as Biden laughed and patted him on the back. “Seamus Heaney once wrote: 'Behavior that’s admired is the path to power among people everywhere.’”

Advertisement

The second state dinner of the Biden presidency was the social climax of Yoon’s six-day visit to the states, timed to mark the 70th anniversary of the mutual defense treaty between South Korea and the United States. Biden and Yoon have previously advertised the alliance as the “linchpin” for peace and prosperity in a region crowded with tensions and adversaries. On Wednesday morning, after welcoming Yoon to the White House, Biden added more descriptors: “ironclad alliance,” “deep friendship” and “unbreakable bond.”

The dinner bisected a busy week in political pageantry: debt-ceiling flimflam in Congress, the Murdoch family’s defenestration of Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, a woman in a Manhattan courtroom accusing Donald Trump of rape, the fast approaching (and broadly dreaded) White House correspondents dinner on Saturday. The South Korean president’s official visit was calm and collected by comparison, despite journalists’ attempts to shake loose a good quote — about economic pressure on China that may inadvertently hurt South Korea, about North Korea’s steps toward possibly conducting another nuclear-detonation test, about Biden’s age as he runs for reelection.

“The reason I’m running again is there’s a job to finish,” Biden said during a joint news conference with Yoon in the Rose Garden.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon Yoon, alongside Vice President Harris, talked about Carl Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot” at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. That evening, minutes before sunset, the first couples paid their respects at the Korean War Memorial as a bugler played taps. On Wednesday morning, as their husbands had closed-door meetings about space and cyber and climate issues, Jill Biden and South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee visited the Rothkos at the National Gallery of Art. Both women are fans of the artist.

The state dinner had the pleasing, comfortable vibe of an anniversary dinner for a couple who had been together for nearly a lifetime — which is true, in the case of South Korea and the United States. The nations first signed a treaty when Biden was a 10-year-old moving from Scranton, Pa., to Delaware.

The guest list was heavy on corporate and bureaucratic figures: the CEO of Korean Air, for example, and the mayor of Wilmington, Del. Higher-profile attendees included Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, whose parents are from South Korea; home-renovation power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines (her mother is from South Korea); the first three Korean American women elected to Congress (Democrat Marilyn Strickland of Washington state and Republicans Young Kim and Michelle Steel of California); the secretaries of defense, state and commerce; the governors of Kentucky, New Jersey and Vermont; Broadway performers Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk, who were scheduled to sing after dinner; and eternal superstar Jolie and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 22, a student at Yonsei University in Seoul.

Advertisement

His favorite thing about Seoul?

“The people,” Jolie-Pitt said, as his mother swept him past journalists in a blur of ivory chiffon.

Do the Gaineses have any design tips for the White House?

“Oh gosh no,” Joanna said.

“White interiors and exteriors is just her thing,” Chip said.

Kim was asked if she considered adorning her gown with Olympic gold.

“I didn’t wear my medal,” she said. “I don’t know where it is.”

During the cocktail reception, guests dabbed their lips with linens colored platinum, in honor of the 70-year partnership. The East Room decor invoked taegeuk, the red-and-blue symbol of balance and harmony at the center of the Korean flag. Guests sat on aquamarine seat covers featuring renderings of bamboo and peonies, a favorite flower of the first lady of South Korea, in the style of sumukhwa (Korean ink brush painting).

The first course was Maryland crab cake, with a gochujang vinaigrette (from a chili paste popular in Korea) and a kimchi-esque slaw of cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel and cucumber, accompanied by chilled yellow squash soup with cured strawberries in a gold-handled cup from the George W. Bush service china.

The main course was braised beef short ribs nestled on butter bean grits, topped with sorghum-glazed carrots and pine nuts, and garnished with pink dianthus and sea-thrift petals from the White House garden.

Advertisement

Dessert was lemon bar ice cream encircled by fresh berries and bananas caramelized with doenjang (fermented soybeans), and dusted with mint gingersnap cookie crumble.

“I wanted to showcase the best of American cuisine merged with a touch of Korean flavors,” said guest chef Edward Lee, of Louisville, whose mother immigrated from South Korea.

The last time a U.S. president threw a state dinner for South Korea was in the autumn of 2011, when Biden was second-in-command. Since then, South Korean culture has ballooned in popularity in the states: K-Pop groups such as BTS and Blackpink have found mainstream success here, in 2020 Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for best picture, the Netflix show “Squid Game” was a water-cooler sensation in 2021, the novel “Pachinko” by Korean American author Min Jin Lee (seated at the head table Wednesday with the Bidens) became a bestseller in 2017.

Advertisement

Last spring the White House, recognizing the power and influence of South Korean culture, enlisted BTS — a boy band whose global fandom is Beatles-esque in its fervor — to talk about anti-Asian prejudice and hate crimes.

“This is one president who appreciates you,” Biden told the seven band members in the Oval Office.

“Wow,” said RM, a.k.a. Kim Nam-joon, the leader of the band. “I have to tell my mom.”

On his desk in Seoul, President Joon keeps a replica of Harry S. Truman’s “The buck stops here!” desk plate, given to him previously by Biden. “The two presidents have a good rapport and chemistry, is my understanding,” said Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, during a conference call for journalists last week.

Biden and Joon continued the tradition of bilateral bucking up that was started by their predecessors.

Advertisement

“The Korean people will do anything” to “make the world — at least our part of the world — safe for democracy,” said Syngman Rhee, the first president of South Korea, to Dwight D. Eisenhower at its first state dinner in July 1954, a year after the armistice.

“It has been a great source of pride to Americans that with her allies of the western world, we should join with Korea in seeing that that country should not be over-run by the invading hordes from the north,” Eisenhower said in his toast.

“Our two leaders have decided to significantly strengthen extended deterrence of our two countries against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats,” Yoon said at the joint news conference Wednesday.

Like Americans do with Biden, South Korea — and the Korea-watching community in Washington — was on the lookout for gaffes from Yoon, a relatively unpolished newcomer to such high-profile events. But his toast Wednesday night charmed the crowd.

“There’s an old saying — and, Mr. President, this one is also Irish — that goes: A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have,” Yoon said.

Guests responded in unison, as if they were watching an old married couple smooch on their anniversary: “Awwwww.”

Michelle Ye He Lee contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article