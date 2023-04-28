James Corden, in final ‘Late Late Show,’ urges Americans to overcome divisions

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

British talk show host James Corden signed off the final episode of “The Late Late Show” with an emotional message urging his American audience not to succumb to rising polarization — and to remember what the country “signifies to the rest of the world.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Corden, 44, has been at the helm of the CBS show since 2015 when he took over from actor and comedian Craig Ferguson.

“This is it, gang. This is it. It’s the final ‘Late Late Show’ in the history of CBS,” he said. Comedian Will Ferrell and British singer Harry Styles then joined him, smashing Corden’s desk with a mallet.

Corden said taping 1,200 episodes over eight years had been a “wonderful adventure” and that moving to Los Angeles was a “huge leap for me and my family.”

“We started this show with Obama, then Trump, then a global pandemic, and I’ve watched America change a lot over these past few years,” he said in a monologue. “I’ve watched divisions grow, and I’ve seen and I’ve felt a sense of negativity bubble — and at points boil over.”

“I guess all I really want to say tonight is, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world,” he continued. “My entire life, it has always been a place of optimism and joy.”

James offers some final thoughts as our final #LateLateShow comes to an end pic.twitter.com/2GbQTQS8kh — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2023

He added: “Just because somebody disagrees with you, it doesn’t make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different, and there are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences, and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy, because if you do, it’s out there.”

His parents were in the audience, and Corden has said he plans to return to London full time.

Corden also received a final farewell from President Biden.

“I’m going to miss you, buddy,” Biden said in a video message. “I’m surprised you lasted eight years in any job!” he joked, as he makes his own bid for a full eight years in office.

He also thanked the British actor and comedian for “never making me sing in a car,” referring to one of the show’s most popular segments, “Carpool Karaoke,” in which Corden belts out songs with guests from the front seats of a car in Los Angeles.

On the final drive this week, British superstar Adele accompanied Corden on a teary journey where she said the host had inspired part of her song “I Drink Wine,” as they shared memories of their West Coast adventures.

Over the last eight years, celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and former first lady Michelle Obama have joined Corden in his SUV.

In a prerecorded video in the final show, fellow talk show hosts Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman teased Corden about who would take over Carpool Karaoke as they bade their late-night comrade farewell.

Styles also hinted on the finale at a possible future reunion of his band “One Direction” — causing the audience to erupt in applause. “I’m so incredibly proud of you,” Styles said to Corden, adding that he was “selfishly very excited that you’re coming home.”

Corden ended the night behind a piano singing his farewells to his team, crew and audience.

“No more shows to be showing. It’s time I was going. Thanks for watching. That’s our show.”

