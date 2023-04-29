Style

Meta Gala 2023: How to watch and what else you need to know

Monday’s benefit, again overseen by Anna Wintour, honors the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

April 29, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Gigi Hadid attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images)
5 min

The Met Gala is here again, and we’ve got all the tea for you about how it works, who attends and how you can watch it from home.

