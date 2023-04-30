It’s another meta weekend. The instructions say we’re looking for a six-letter word. This is where I would normally say let’s start by looking at the theme answers … except, where are they? There are a pair of 10-letter answers ( SET A RECORD at 16D and ASSOCIATES at 71D) and a pair of nine-letter answers ( TREASURER at 12D and PLACE NAME at 81D), but those aren’t exactly standout phrases and they don’t take up that much real estate as the longest answers in the grid.

This is a meta where keeping the title in mind can really help. The central answer at 65A: [One of a group of three] is TRIPLET and it’s a subtle hint to the theme, but the biggest hints are both the title and the clues. While solving you may have experienced a feeling of deja vu a few times; that’s because several clues are repeated word-for-word. There are six clues in this puzzle that show up three times each:

I’m guessing the easiest inroad for cracking the meta is to spot the repeated ["Square” thing, maybe] and [What X might mean] clues because those stand out more than the repeated one-word clues like [Drive] or [Fair]. The reason I chose those one-word clues is because I wanted examples of three vastly different things that could each be clued the same way, and it’s just easier to accommodate that criterion with shorter clues to describe all three answers. TEE SHOT is a kind of drive you hit in golf, STEER is a verb meaning to drive a vehicle, and URGE is a type of emotional drive or wish. “Fair” could mean JUST or equitable, but it can also refer to fair or SUNNY weather, and it can be a type of fair like an EXPO. I didn’t want three synonyms of a word meaning exactly the same thing each time. I suppose I could have used people’s names in a few cases, like [“Star Wars” character] could plausibly clue HAN and YODA and either LUKE or LEIA to hint at the L in AMULET, but again, I wanted all three answers in each set to arise from completely different contexts. In any case, here’s hoping that the repeated trios of clues were large enough breadcrumbs to lead you to the finish line.