The Met Gala 2023 looks you don’t want to miss

On Monday night at the Met Gala, these guests delivered memorable tributes to Lagerfeld.
Chloe Fineman
The “Saturday Night Live” cast member made sure a Choupette-less red carpet didn’t have to mean an entirely kitty-free event: Fineman accessorized her custom Wiederhoeft gown — a pink sheath with a garland of dark-purple rosettes around her shoulders — with a glittering pink cat-shaped handbag.
Harvey Guillén
In a pink tweed tuxedo-gown created by Christian Siriano, the “What We Do in the Shadows” star and E! host paid homage to the classic Chanel suit — which Lagerfeld helped immortalize as the label’s creative director in the 1980s.
Anna Wintour
The ultimate symbol of Met Gala glamour once again wore Chanel — this one a silver, black, white and gold embroidered coat over a white gown — just as she has for eight of the last 10 Met Galas. Her most notable accessory of the night, however, may have been her date: British actor Bill Nighy, her rumored boyfriend of several months.
Penélope Cruz
In a belted white vintage Chanel gown studded with rhinestones and a sequined hood worn over a chignon, Cruz remembered her favorite memory of Karl Lagerfeld, who she described as a friend. After his last show before he died in 2019, she told Guillén, Cruz took a walk with Lagerfeld in Central Park. “He was very very happy that night,” she said. “We didn’t even know that he wasn’t feeling well.”
Nicole Kidman
The queen of the delicate and diaphanous pastel silhouette, Nicole Kidman reprised a dress she wore 19 years ago: the same pale-pink gown — complete with a four-meter train, 250 pink feathers and 3,000 sequins — that she wore in a Chanel No. 5 ad directed by Baz Luhrmann in 2004.
Emily Ratajkowski and Phoebe Bridgers
Ratajkowski, who walked in Tory Burch’s fall-winter 2023 show at New York Fashion Week in February, wore another of Burch’s designs on Monday evening: a beige gown with a plunging neckline and curve-hugging silhouette, dropped waist and floating train. The structural, geometric embroidery across its bodice, according to E!, mimicked the quilting on a bag from Chanel. Bridgers, too, wore Tory Burch; her black gown studded with bright-white pearls, you might say, was her famous skeleton suit in Lagerfeld form.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Union and Wade, forever couple-style goals, arrived at the Gala in a pair of monochrome Prada ensembles. Union wore red — an oversize long leather coat over a dress of the same tomato shade — and Wade wore a black leather vest and gloves with a dramatic cape.
Olivia Wilde and Vanessa Kirby
Wilde wore a white remake of a beloved 1983 Lagerfeld design for Chloé: the tall-collared, gold-embroidered violin dress, which Lagerfeld originally designed in black. Kirby, meanwhile, wore a remake of a similarly delightful design: the whimsical black-and-silver shower dress, with silver beading glittering down its back like streams of water.
Ben Platt
Platt sparkled on the Met Gala steps in a sequined, angular white Wiederhoeft tux with double black trim and rhinestone belt.
Naomi Campbell
As The Washington Post’s Emily Yahr noted, the hosts of E!'s red-carpet coverage briefly lost their minds when supermodel Naomi Campbell arrived in this asymmetrical pink 2010 Chanel couture gown with silver sequin and glass bead embroidery.
Gisele Bündchen
Unlike Anna Wintour, Bundchen could have made headlines tonight for who she didn’t bring with her — but she handily filled the void with a magnificently large dress. Bundchen’s 2007 architectural white gown, with an enormous white feathered cape over top, recalled the years she wore oversize feathery angel wings walking in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.
Doja Cat
After being escorted out of the Mark Hotel by a tightly crowded group of umbrella-wielding bodyguards, Doja Cat arrived at the Met in a glamorous hooded get-up paying tribute to Choupette. In pointy ears and even a nose prosthetic, Doja briefly disappeared, replaced by a different cat.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s dress was older than she was: The creamy white tweed gown, with a princess waist, contrast embroidery and fringe at its hemline, is from Lagerfeld’s 1992 Chanel bridal collection. It was once worn by Claudia Schiffer.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain channeled Lagerfeld himself with her ensemble: Black shades, black gloves and a shock of white hair were staples of Lagerfeld’s public-facing style.
Jared Leto
The Choupette tributes kept rolling in, until they reached their logical conclusion: Jared Leto in a head-to-toe, mascot-style cat costume modeled after the famous blue-eyed, cream-colored Birman cat. After removing the headpiece, Leto was whisked into a second ensemble — black and caped with a sparkling beaded collar — right there on the carpet. But one has to imagine the first will be the one that gets remembered.
Florence Pugh
Pugh, in Valentino, paid tribute to Lagerfeld in his signature dramatic black-and-white palette — and heightened the drama with a towering headdress and a brand-new buzz-cut.