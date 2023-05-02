Why TV writers are striking and what it means for your favorite shows

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, there was no happy ending in Hollywood. Instead, more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike against the television and movie studios, triggering the first walkout in more than 15 years and halting production on some of the most popular shows in the United States.

The strike against the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a trade association that works on behalf of Hollywood production companies, stems from writers’ complaints that they are not being paid fairly in the streaming era.

“The survival of writing as a profession is at stake in this negotiation,” the WGA said at the start of the contract talks.

The WGA has slammed the studios’ response to their complaints during the labor negotiations as “wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing,” while the trade group argued in a statement Tuesday that its most recent offer represented “generous increases in compensation for writers.”

Now that the strike is underway, how long could it last? And how long could it affect people’s favorite late-night shows and scripted programs? Here’s what we know so far:

Why is there a writers’ strike? What are their complaints?

The Writers Guild of America will go on strike on May 2 for the first time in 15 years. Washington Post reporter Anne Branigin explains. (Video: The Washington Post)

Three years after the last contract negotiations in 2020, the biggest issue in bargaining between the WGA and the Hollywood studios now is the writers’ push for higher residual pay on streaming services. Residuals are royalties paid out for those involved in shows or movies that are shown as reruns, played in syndication or released on streaming services. Writers have pushed for higher residuals for years, especially after the 2020 negotiations pushed the topic aside when TV and film studios were shut down during the early stages of the pandemic.

While residuals paid to TV writers hit $493.6 million in 2021, the WGA argues that the median writer-producer pay has declined by 4 percent in recent years, or 23 percent when adjusted for inflation, according to WGA statistics. This coincides with the WGA’s argument that its members on the West Coast had fewer job opportunities and were paid less in 2021 than 2020.

WGA members have complained that producing between eight to 12 episodes a season for a streaming service like Netflix, Hulu or Amazon instead of the 20-plus episodes for traditional television has also affected their working conditions. It’s why writers are pushing to curb the use of “mini-rooms,” where groups of writers work in advance to develop stories and write scripts before a show has been signed off on by a studio. Studios have sometimes justified the use of mini-rooms to pay writers less since they are not formal writers’ rooms.

But studios note that struggles in the advertising market, cost-saving measures and layoffs among some of the biggest companies show that now is not the best time for significantly overhauling writers’ pay. Warner Bros. Discovery laid off thousands of employees last year and shelved many titles to help save costs, and Disney is in the middle of letting go of 7,000 workers.

“The AMPTP member companies remain united in their desire to reach a deal that is mutually beneficial to writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship to the thousands of employees who depend upon the industry for their livelihoods,” the organization said in a statement Monday. “The AMPTP is willing to engage in discussions with the WGA in an effort to break this logjam.”

What will change on TV?

The most immediate shift is going to be on the late-night shows, which have shut down as a result of the strike and are expected to air reruns. The shows affected include NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

Other weekly shows that will be similarly affected include NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which could nix this weekend’s episode featuring former cast member Pete Davidson as host. HBO shows “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Real Time with Bill Maher” are also expected to shut down.

Ahead of the strike, Meyers, who was previously the head writer for “Saturday Night Live,” spoke on his Friday show about how he supports the writers.

“I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here and saying those words to you,” he said. “No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job in show business, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that is being set out by the guild, and I support those demands.”

The strike isn’t expected to immediately affect streamers. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said last month that the service has “a pretty robust slate of releases to take us into a long time.” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently said that HBO Max will release new content when the service is rebranded to Max on May 23.

“We are ready to go guns blazing in terms of our product and our platforms around the world,” he said.

But a prolonged stoppage could affect shows scheduled to come out at the end of this year.

What happened with the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008?

When WGA members went on strike in November 2007 amid breakdowns in negotiations surrounding writers’ salaries, the work stoppage was felt across the industry in different ways. The strike, which lasted 100 days and stretched into 2008, cost the economy of Los Angeles an estimated $2.1 billion, according to reports from the UCLA and the Milken Institute.

The strike also jammed up the production pipeline and left networks scrambling to figure out how to fill hours and hours of programming. Shows like “30 Rock,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Friday Night Lights” all had shortened seasons. Programs such as “24,” “Entourage” and “Rescue Me” postponed their episodes. Roughly a dozen network shows were canceled because of the labor stoppage.

Some of the biggest winners of the last strike were reality shows such as “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Celebrity Apprentice,” which filled the gap left by scripted shows halted without writers.

The 2007-08 strike also led to a pivotal moment for “Breaking Bad.” The AMC show was in its first season when it was shortened from nine episodes to seven. Showrunner Vince Gilligan has said that if the show’s first season had been able to use nine episodes, he planned to kill off one of the show’s main characters — either Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman or Dean Norris’s Hank Schrader.

“Before the strike, being the freshly minted showrunner that I was, I was ready to throw the kitchen sink at the finale,” Gilligan told Esquire in 2018. “But the whole shape of the show would have been so different from what you know now, and I think it would have been a much shorter, less rich experience.”

Shows responded in their own ways to the strike. Ratings went up for “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report” when they returned to the air without writers. “The Office” had to stop production after actor Steve Carell refused to cross the picket lines, calling in sick with a phony and vulgar excuse. On his late-night show without the help of writers, Conan O’Brien filled airtime through a number of bits, including one in which he spun his wedding ring on his desk.

How long could this strike last?

It’s unclear how long the strike could last. The longest writers’ strike went on for 153 days in 1988, while the 1960 work stoppage stretched on for 146 days.

Writers plan to start picketing outside of 10 major studios in Los Angeles and Peacock’s NewFront event in New York on Tuesday afternoon and Netflix’s Manhattan headquarters on Wednesday.

But as WGA members indicated before the strike went into effect, writers appear prepared to hold out until Hollywood meets their labor demands. Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, a comedy writer and producer for “The Carmichael Show” and a member of the WGA’s negotiating committee, said in an April 11 video message that “this is not an ordinary negotiating cycle.”

“Here is what all writers know: The companies have broken this business. They have taken so much from the very people, the writers, who have made them wealthy,” the WGA negotiating committee wrote in a Monday letter. “But what they cannot take from us is each other, our solidarity, our mutual commitment to save ourselves and this profession that we love. We had hoped to do this through reasonable conversation. Now we will do it through struggle.

“For the sake of our present and our future, we have been given no other choice.”

