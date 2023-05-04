Ed Sheeran not liable in Marvin Gaye copyright battle, jury rules

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ed Sheeran has been found not liable for copyright infringement over his hit song “Thinking Out Loud,” a jury ruled Thursday. The jury made its decision the day after hearing closing arguments in a week-long copyright trial in a Manhattan federal court. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sheeran faced allegations that he copied parts of Marvin Gaye’s 1973 hit “Let’s Get It On” for his 2014 song, “Thinking Out Loud.” Heirs of Gaye’s collaborator and song co-writer Ed Towsend sued Sheeran back in 2017 with allegations of copyright infringement. The suit specifically pointed to Sheeran allegedly copying “harmonic progressions, melodic and rhythmic elements” that are the “heart” of Gaye’s iconic song.

Representatives for Sheeran and T0wsend did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trial was delayed multiple times before kicking off in April. Sheeran said during the trial that many pop songs use the same progressions. He took the stand and even played the guitar as a part of his defense. He also expressed concern that copyright infringement claims artists face could be “really damaging for the songwriting industry.”

The “Castle on the Hill” artist even said he would quit music if he was found guilty in the case.

“If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping,” Sheeran said on Monday at the trial, per the Daily Mail. “I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.”

The trial took place as Sheeran was gearing up for a North American tour. He’s also got a new album — titled “Subtract” — due out sometime this year. The artist’s new documentary, called “Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All,” arrived on Disney Plus on Wednesday.

Sheeran previously won a trial in the United Kingdom concerning a separate copyright-infringement claim for his 2017 song, “Shape of You.” He and his collaborators were also previously accused of copying the song “Amazing” by Matt Cardle for the 2014 song “Photograph.” Sheeran reportedly settled that case out of court.

“There’s only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify,” Sheeran said in a video last year.

Hayleigh Bosher, a senior lecturer in intellectual property law at Brunel University London, told The Washington Post Sheeran’s latest case is similar to one from 2015 — when Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams were found to have infringed on the copyright of Gaye’s song “Got to Give it Up” for their pop hit “Blurred Lines.”

Wednesday’s verdict could set new copyright precedent for the entertainment world.

“If it is found to be infringing, we will continue to see cases like this escalating,” Bosher said, “but if it is not, then we may see a rebalancing of the scope of what copyright protects in music.”

