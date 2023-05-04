For Star Wars Day, we made people who have never watched explain themselves

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

So many things come to the mind when fans think about Star Wars, especially on May 4 — or May the Fourth, the unofficial Star Wars holiday also known as Star Wars Day. The giant yellow letters popping out from deep space. Desert planets, huge spaceships, angry machine-man fathers and annoying farm boys. “Do or do not, there is no try.”

And yet for a select few, Star Wars Day is nothing but a black hole in pop culture.

Believe it or not, there are people who have never consumed a single part of the franchise — not the original films in the 1970 and ’80s, not the love-them-hate-them prequels of the 2000s, not even the seemingly infinite sequels and streaming spinoffs in today’s Disney-dominated entertainment climate.

And they’re fine with it.

“I’ve never felt like I’ve missed anything by not seeing Star Wars,” 28-year-old Harris Foster of Austin told The Post. “In fact, I’ve come to find that I know everything I need to know about the series through things like parodies and just the overall cultural osmosis of media discussion.”

Advertisement

Foster isn’t alone. Some abstainers say they can’t take the movies seriously or have no clue what the story is about, despite the best efforts of our culture to jam it into their brains. On social media, some even celebrated the fact that they have never seen Star Wars as fans cheered the holiday and Disney Plus released a slew of animated shorts for the occasion.

I’ve never seen star wars but happy violent glow stick day to those that celebrate — ☁️CloudFather☁️ (@trav_allen) May 4, 2023

“I consider myself a movie fan, a patron of the cinema,” Foster tweeted Thursday. “But I’ve never seen the Star Wars prequels and I plan to keep it that way. Every time someone tells me about those movies they seem to be burdened by having watched them. It haunts them like some kind of Lovecraftian entity.”

Kory Blandford, Nacogdoches, Tex., said he is proud to have spent 34 years on this Earth without seeing stories of a galaxy far, far away.

Advertisement

“Now it’s a challenge to never watch it,” he said. “If I’m flipping through channels on TV and something Star Wars related comes on, I quickly change it.” He said his friends have tried putting Star Wars on TV and he’s walked away.

Others simply don’t have the time to watch the franchise. Jeff Hartman, a 40-year-old writer and podcast host who covers Pittsburgh sports, grew up in a house that didn’t value science fiction. Instead of watching space operas, his family focused on “die-hard,” “Caddyshack” and “Billy Madison.”

“There’s nothing wrong with Star Wars, just not something I’m really interested in,” he said.

Instead, Hartman said he prefers to watch comedy films — including “Spaceballs,” the satirical comedy from Mel Brooks that poked fun at George Lucas’s franchise. “I can only say I know Star Wars only in the satirical sense through Brooks’ take on the movie,” he said.

Advertisement

That said, he does recognize Darth Vader when he sees him.

None of the characters, he told The Post with enormous bravery, look cool to him.

Paul Frushour, a 39-year-old event operations manager in Dallas, told The Post he’s never watched Star Wars because he didn’t catch it on TV as a kid and never tried afterward.

“It’s certainly something that I can hang my hat on that goes against the grain of so many other people,” he said. “At this point, I can use it as an ice breaker.”

Asked to recount the plot, he ventured: “I’m guessing it’s a space exploration movie where the guy defeats the bad guy and gets the girl.”

Cassidy Holman, who lives in Salt Lake City, one of the biggest Star Wars hubs in the country, knows it is packed with action, fighting, lightsabers and, well, Yoda.

“But I’m not really sure what the purpose is,” she said. “I have a tendency to get distracted so watching long movies is hard for me. I would probably watch it if someone could really convince me to, but no one has ever really tried.”

Advertisement

Nikki “NikkiNineLives” Dee, a Twitch streamer, told The Post that her mother wasn’t into Star Wars growing up, so they didn’t have a set of DVDs or videos to watch. She never bought into the hype and doesn’t see that changing.

“I probably won’t watch Star Wars ever. I just don’t care enough,” she said. “I think it’s a war between some sort of government and rebels? There’s some robots and lightsabers? The big bad guy who ends up being the dad of the big good guy? Yoda speaks backward? There is a Princess? Yeah I really don’t know much,” she said.

Blandford also knows bits and pieces of the story, but not everything.

“Some guy named Darth in a mask is Luke’s father,” he said. “They have cool little light sticks that they wave and jump around like ballerinas. Robot-looking camels roam the snow. I know Yoda is popular for something. I really have no clue about what goes on.”

Advertisement

Some are looking to change their ways. KiraHeartX, a Twitch streamer and social media personality, tweeted that she would binge the franchise on Disney Plus in honor of Star Wars Day.

Frushour, on the other hand, said it might take a large cash payment” to encourage him to watch the franchise.

But Malique Rankin, a reporter for Fox 10 Tampa in Tampa Bay, Fla., said she has spent 27 years without ever watching the franchise and, at this point, she knows it would take too much time to catch up.

And Blandford, who considers it a “personal challenge” to avoid the franchise, said he wouldn’t even know where to begin.

In their defense, watching Star Wars in 2023 is a complicated business. The easiest way may be to watch the movies in order of their release — starting with the original trilogies from the ’70s and ’80s, then the prequel trilogy from the early aughts, to the sequels from the last decade. But Disney has amassed a number of animated and live-action shows, as well as some television shows, that make it hard to complete a clean re-watch or binge.

So for many, next year’s Star Wars Day may look the same to this year’s — a day of yub nub celebrations for their continued obstinance.

Not that they’d know what a yub nub is.

GiftOutline Gift Article