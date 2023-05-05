Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two of the most ridiculous anecdotes that I read last year were a pair of revelations from a royal biographer named Christopher Andersen. One — and this one seemed likely to be true, given that Prince Harry has independently mentioned it — well into his 40s and perhaps beyond, King Charles III still traveled and slept with his childhood teddy bear. The man would summon his elderly former nanny every time Teddy needed to be darned or re-stitched. Two — and Charles has denied this, though Anderson’s biography said several royal protection officers and staff confirmed it — he also traveled with a custom toilet seat.

I mean, what? On the one hand, you have a man behaving as though he is a little boy, a lost little boy, a boy so lost and little he still requires the comfort of a plush inanimate object. On the other hand, you have a man behaving as though he is a god, a god with a divine butt, a butt so divine and rarefied that it cannot sit on a toilet seat used by other men, it must sit on its own toilet seat made of white leather.

Either anecdote is sort of poignant on its own. Combined, they’re ... hilarious? Unnerving? It’s the stuff of “Veep” episodes, not monarchies. And yet here we are, gearing up for the Satuanday coronation of Charles III, an operation that Buckingham Palace has apparently named “Operation Golden Orb.”

Advertisement

What is a monarchy other than one of the world’s oldest patriarchies? What is this king other than the manifestation of boomer White-male inherited privilege, with a side of family dysfunction that has filled five juicy seasons of “The Crown?” Can a man like that ever be taken seriously?

A king. For the first time in 70 years! The official royal coronation shop has released commemorative tote bags and honey-dippers and heaven knows what else; the official dish is a quiche made with spinach and fava beans. The coronation crown will actually be two crowns, the first of which was made in 1661 and weighs five pounds. The coronation cross will include “crucifixion relics,” fragments of the cross upon which Jesus Christ himself allegedly died.

The whole operation reflects what it looks like when a thousand-year-old country throws absolutely everything its got at a ceremony, and then tries to convince itself and the rest of the world that a thousand-year-old ritual starring a 74-year-old nepo baby is just the ticket for the modern era.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth was an unlikely sovereign at the time of her own coronation in 1952. A young woman, age 25. The dutiful daughter of a man who was himself never intended to sit on the throne, and also the dutiful daughter of a nation still finding its footing after World War II, wrestling with its identity in the dwindling days of an empire. There was a measure of sympathy for this girl, thrust into the spotlight and wrangling prime ministers old enough to be her grandpa.

As decades passed, she transformed from daughter to matriarch, not only a likely ruler but deeply intrinsic to the monarchy’s success. In the 21st century, the whole concept of ruling by family tree might have started to seem a little dusty, but what it had going for it was original girl-boss Elizabeth. Her presence freshened up the whole operation. Yes, the history of the monarchy was still one of colonialism, classicism, racism, violence, enslavement, beheadings, bloodline-magick and bloodthirsty conquering, but — But! — at least there was a woman in charge? I remember a British acquaintance in 2017 telling me, dryly, that he was pretty sure Elizabeth had never #MeToo’d anyone.

And now, Charles. He’s never been the subject of #MeToo allegations either, to be clear — but entering from offstage in 2023, like an understudy who finally gets the role just when the audience is noticing the whole script is problematic. In a recent poll co-commissioned by YouGov and the British news program Panorama, just 58 percent of respondents thought the monarchy should exist at all. Fewer than half of respondents younger than 50 felt that way.

Advertisement

Charles is 74 now, which means he’s starting on the career he was destined from birth at an age when most people his age have retired. This, of course, isn’t his fault. Whoever expected Elizabeth to live until 96, inadvertently assigning her son to the world’s most thorough apprenticeship? And who would have predicted that the optics of his eventual coronation would look so suspect? Brave new world, and into that world, an aging rich White guy who got where he got simply by being born. In the same poll cited above, only 36 percent of respondents thought Charles seemed in touch with the lives of everyday Britons.

I’ll say it plain: It does not seem like a great time to become a king!

This is the case in general, but it may be especially true for Charles, who has been dogged over the course of his long life by suspicions that he is made of weaker stuff than his mother and forebears. Fussy. Feckless. Marrying the wrong woman and then, instead of bucking up and withstanding it or bucking up and ending things, carrying on a years-long affair that made miseries of multiple lives.

Advertisement

In one of his first acts as monarch last year, he traveled to Northern Ireland for a service memorializing his mother and, in attempting to sign the guest book, found himself with a leaky pen. “Oh God, I hate this!” the king exclaimed, handing the offending writing utensil to Camilla to finish the job while he paced behind her in apparent agony. “I can’t bear this bloody thing ... every stinking time!”

The clip became instantly mocked on TikTok, for obvious reasons: This man’s mother had shown up daily for decades of service, day in and out, ship-christening after state dinner, without allowing ever allowing a public expression of displeasure. King Charles had been on the throne for two weeks and was undone by a pen.

On the other hand: He’s trying? Within the confines of his scripted role, within the unavoidable confines of his privileged identity, within the confines of a life experience so cosseted he apparently “shrieked” and “trembled” the first time he encountered Saran wrap — the man appears to be trying.

Advertisement

Rather than sharing allegiance to the Church of England, as is customary in coronations, Charles plans to break tradition and vow to protect “all faiths.” The procession will include representatives from Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and other religions.

Female bishops will have roles for the first time in coronation history. Lords and ladies in attendance will wear normal business attire, not their own crowns.

Charles has drastically slimmed the guest list (barely a quarter of the attendees of his mother’s coronation), issued invitations made of recycled paper, and encouraged dignitaries to fly commercial. No, it’s not nearly enough to make the gargantuan affair carbon neutral, but at least the King, a self-described environmentalist, is acknowledging the impact that the human race has on the planet.

Advertisement

The man cannot help the circumstances of his identity, or the fact that he was born to be king. What he can do is use the circumstances of his identity to honor the country he inherited, rather than the ancient laws that made him king, and hope that it’s enough. Hope to God and country that’s enough.

Which is a long way of saying that a man like this can be taken seriously, because he has to be taken seriously. To succeed, he must hope that Britain sees him as a king and sees a king as a good thing.

There is a reason that “feckless prince” is a phrase and “feckless king” is not. Feckless princes can gallivant, mess around, carry stuffed animals and tremble at the sight of cling film. Feckless kings do that, and their countries get invaded — or, in modern parlance, citizens vote to decrease tax support.

Time to buck up, King Charles. Darn your own teddy bear, visit a public restroom. See if the British public will have you, or eventually die trying because that’s only sure way out of the job. One way or another, it’s time to get fecked.

GiftOutline Gift Article